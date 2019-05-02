MLB notebook: Mets place reliever Familia on IL

Bothered by a sore right shoulder and some rough outings recently, New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia was placed on the 10-day injury list Wednesday.

Apr 30, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Armed with a three-year, $30 million deal to rejoin the Mets in December, the 29-year-old right-hander let a two-run lead and a save opportunity slip away Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets still prevailed, winning 4-3 in 10 innings.

Wednesday morning, Familia, now sporting a 6.28 ERA, complained of a sore shoulder, underwent an MRI exam and received an injection. Left-hander Ryan O’Rourke was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Familia’s spot on the roster.

“The MRI came back fairly clean,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Wednesday night’s game against the Reds. “He does have a Bennett lesion that he’s dealt with for years and years. It flares up on him. So that’s probably what he’s feeling right now.”

—One day after his second blown save of the young season, Texas Rangers right-hander Jose Leclerc will be removed from his role as closer, at least temporarily, the team disclosed.

Manager Chris Woodward said the change was needed after Leclerc posted an 8.44 ERA in 13 appearances to start the season. The 25-year-old squandered a three-run lead in the ninth inning Tuesday, and the Rangers ended up with a 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Leclerc threw 22 pitches in Tuesday’s meltdown, so he was not expected to pitch Wednesday anyway in the finale of a two-game series against the Pirates. The Rangers are off Thursday, then open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

—The Chicago White Sox purchased the contract of Evan Marshall from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned fellow right-hander Thyago Vieira to the same affiliate prior to a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old Marshall is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in nine relief appearances for Charlotte. He had two saves and 13 strikeouts in nine innings.

Marshall has a 4-7 career record with a 5.15 ERA in 101 major league appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-16), Seattle Mariners (2017) and Cleveland Indians (2018).

—San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Logan Webb was suspended 80 games without pay for testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance.

The suspension began immediately. Webb is on the team’s 40-man roster but was pitching for Double-A Richmond in the Eastern League.

The 22-year-old right-hander is 1-2 on the season in five starts. He has a 2.00 ERA, giving up six earned runs in 27 innings and striking out 31.

—Field Level Media