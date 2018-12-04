MLB notebook: Nationals reportedly sign LHP Corbin

The Washington Nationals landed one of the top prizes on the free-agent market by signing left-hander Patrick Corbin to a six-year, $140 million deal, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin reacts after he gave up a home run to New York Mets batter Anthony Recker in the fifth inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Corbin also visited with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees during the process before opting to join a starting staff that includes three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and former No. 1 overall pick Stephen Strasburg.

Corbin, 29, went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA during an All-Star campaign for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. He set a career high with 246 strikeouts and reached 200 innings for the second time in his career.

Corbin also was an All-Star in 2013 when he went 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA. Overall, Corbin is 56-54 with 3.91 ERA in 172 career appearances (154 starts).

—The New York Mets introduced second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz during a press conference at Citi Field, one day after completing a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Cano, 36, holds a lifetime .304 average with 311 homers and 1,233 RBIs. The eight-time All-Star is coming off a shortened season in 2018, when he was suspended for 80 games for a failed drug test.

“Robinson Cano is one of the best second basemen in the history of the game. He immediately will impact the middle of our lineup and increase the run production in a meaningful and significant way,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Diaz, 24, posted a 1.96 ERA and led the majors with 57 saves in 73 appearances in 2018. The Mariners finished 66-0 in games Diaz entered with the lead.

—Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Dodgers met with free agent outfielder Bryce Harper in Las Vegas on Monday night.

Harper, expected to command a contract worth $300 million or more, turned down $25 million annually from the Washington Nationals in September to hit the open market.

Competition for his services was initially thought to be lighter than expected given his salary demands, but at least three major bidders have pulled up to the table: the Yankees, Phillies and now the Dodgers.

—The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran left-hander Matt Moore worth a reported $2.5 to $3 million guaranteed.

The 29-year-old is coming off a rough campaign in which he went 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA in 39 appearances (12 starts) for the Texas Rangers.

Moore’s best season was in 2013 when he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA and made the All-Star team for the Tampa Bay Rays.

