MLB notebook: Oakland A's put Brett Anderson on 10-day disabled list

The Oakland Athletics placed left-hander Brett Anderson on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after he left his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday with a left shoulder strain.

May 18, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Brett Anderson (30) delivers a pitch against Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

While warming up for the bottom of the second inning, Anderson appeared to be experiencing a problem with his shoulder. He was replaced by freshly recalled right-hander Josh Lucas after throwing just 15 pitches. Anderson has a 7.63 ERA in 15 1/3 innings with Oakland this season.

The A’s recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Dull from Nashville to fill Anderson’s roster spot. The team recalled Lucas and fellow right-hander Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Nashville prior to the game. In corresponding moves, Oakland placed right-hander Andrew Triggs on the 10-day disabled list with right arm nerve irritation and optioned Dull to Nashville.

— Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera kept a promise when he debuted a bright pink hair color before Friday’s game against the New York Yankees.

When 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter was getting chemotherapy treatment in 2016 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Butera made a promise to dye his hair any color Lingenfelter wanted after he beat the disease.

Lingenfelter has been in remission for more than a year, according to his mother, so Butera made good on his word Friday.

The Royals beat the Yankees, 5-2, but Butera didn’t get a chance to get in the game.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday and optioned left-handed pitcher Adam Liberatore to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Cingrani, 28, is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA over 14 innings, and had held hitters to a .250 average in 18 relief appearances prior to his stint on the disabled list. He has struck out 22 batters and given up four walks.

Liberatore, 31, went 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in eight innings, while striking out eight against four walks in 12 relief appearances.

—Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was activated off the disabled list.

The 24-year-old has been recovering from inflammation in his left wrist since May 2 and has missed 14 games. Swanson is batting .289 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 28 games this season. He has two stolen bases.

In a corresponding move, the club optioned right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler to Triple-A Gwinnett. Wisler started three games for the Braves, going 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA over 17 1/3 innings. He struck out 13 and walked five.

—The Minnesota Twins placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list because of a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms.

Mauer, 35, initially injured his neck May 11 when he dived for a ball in foul territory. He told the team’s training staff that his neck “locked up” on him again Friday, and he experienced some balance issues and sensitivity to light.

Mauer is hitting .283 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 38 games this season, and his .404 on-base percentage ranks in the top 10 in the American League. The Twins promoted outfielder Jake Cave (.265, one home run, 17 RBIs in the minors) from Triple-A Rochester to take Mauer’s roster spot.

—Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Ji-hwan Bae, the second-largest international signing in franchise history, has left the organization for his home in South Korea, to face assault allegations brought earlier this week by his former girlfriend.

Police want to question Bae, 18, according to Sports Chosun, a South Korean media enterprise, based on the allegations filed by the ex that Bae slapped, choked and kicked her on New Year’s Eve.

The Athletic was first to report Bae, a shortstop, had left the Pirates’ training complex in Bradenton, Florida, where he was waiting for the start of the Gulf Coast League season, a rookie league. The Pirates signed Bae for $1.2 million in March.

—The Chicago White Sox officially placed left fielder Nicky Delmonico on the 10-day disabled list, though they expect him to be out for four to six weeks after he broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch Friday night.

The team said Delmonico suffered a fracture of the third metacarpal bone in his hand. Delmonico is hitting .224 with one home run, seven RBIs and one stolen base. He hit nine home runs in 141 at-bats in his rookie season in 2017.

The White Sox also called up right-hander Dylan Covey and infielder José Rondón from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned Carson Fulmer to the same club.

—Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels did not start against the Chicago White Sox as he continues to recover from neck stiffness that led to him being scratched from Thursday night’s start.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said on Friday that the team had no plans to put Hamels on the disabled list.

Hamels has compiled a 1.93 ERA over his past four outings. He blanked the Houston Astros on one hit over six innings in his last turn to break a six-start winless stretch.

—Field Level Media