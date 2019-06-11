MLB notebook: Ortiz back in Boston for gunshot recovery

Former slugger David Ortiz arrived in Boston on a Red Sox team plane and was taken to a hospital on Monday, a day after he was shot in the back while at a Dominican Republic nightclub.

The Red Sox legend was transported from Boston’s Logan Airport to Massachusetts General Hospital by ambulance with a police escort.

Ortiz, recognized as the beloved “Big Papi” by baseball fans during his 14 seasons in Boston, had been listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit of a Dominican Republic hospital earlier Monday following surgery for gunshot wounds.

ESPN’s Enrique Rojas tweeted Monday afternoon that Dr. Abel Gonzalez, who performed the surgery in the Dominican Republic, had said Ortiz, 43, was in stable enough condition to travel.

—The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left hamstring.

Wainwright, 37, sustained the injury while hitting a double during the Sunday night game against the Chicago Cubs. He said he felt the hamstring lock up just a few steps into running after hitting the ball in the top of the fifth inning. He left during the bottom of the fifth.

Right-hander Ryan Helsley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to fill the roster opening.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates placed veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles on the 10-day injured list due to left hamstring tightness.

Right-handed reliever Montana DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the vacant roster spot.

Lyles was coming off an outing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday when he gave up three runs on five hits with four walks over three innings in the Pirates’ 5-3 defeat. Over his past 18 2/3 innings, he had given up 16 earned runs.

—The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Alex Dickerson from the San Diego Padres in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Van Gurp.

The Padres designated Dickerson for assignment on Wednesday. The Giants assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

Dickerson, 29, was 3-for-19 with two RBIs in 12 games with the Padres this season. Van Gurp, 23, is 2-1 with a 4.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings over 18 relief appearances between the Class-A and Double-A levels this season.

—Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is leading American League players in voting for next month’s All-Star Game with slightly more than 950,000 votes. Much of the rest of the balloting, released by Major League Baseball, could be considered a surprise.

Aside from Trout, only George Springer of the Houston Astros — currently second in the outfield voting — has started an All-Star Game in the past.

The leaders can’t take their spot to the bank. New voting rules have divided the balloting into rounds. At the conclusion of the first round, which ends June 21, the top three players at each position — nine in the outfield — will move on to the next round of balloting with the vote tally starting over.

—The Red Sox have moved up the start time for Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers in order to avoid a conflict with Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

FILE PHOTO: Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz celebrates his solo home in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League East baseball game in Boston, Massachusetts, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/File Photo

First pitch for the game against Texas was switched from 7:10 p.m. ET to 4:05 p.m. The NHL finale between the host Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox said the switch was “made as a courtesy to fans who want to watch Game 7” of the Stanley Cup Final.

—Field Level Media