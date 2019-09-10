MLB notebook: Ortiz throws out 1st pitch at Fenway

Red Sox legend David Ortiz, in his first public appearance three months after being shot in the back in the Dominican Republic, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston.

Sep 9, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz talks to the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Ortiz came out of the dugout to a standing ovation, then delivered the pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek. “First of all, I want to thank God for giving me a second opportunity in my life to be here with all of you,” Ortiz said, addressing the crowd.

“I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family. They always have been there for me, supporting me, they were aware what happened to me. And they were the first ones there supporting me. Thank you very much, Red Sox family. I want to thank all of you for all the prayers; all of them came home. I really appreciate — thank you very much.

“I want to thank my former teammates for being there for me also. All of them came home to check up on this boy. Also, I want to thank the Yankees. A lot of my boys over there came to check up on Big Papi. Thank you very much, I appreciate it. CC (Sabathia), (Edwin) Encarnacion, all y’all — thank you very much. God bless you all. Go Sox.”

—The Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski late Sunday night, just one year removed from a World Series championship.

The team said a search for his replacement will begin immediately. In the meantime, assistant general managers Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott will lead the operations department, and senior vice president Raquel Ferreira will take on an expanded role within the transition team.

Ferreira is in her 21st year with the Red Sox and is already one of the highest-ranking women in a Major League Baseball front office.

—New York Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman will be out six to eight weeks with a Grade 2 calf strain.

The only chance Tauchman will play again this season is if the Yankees make a long postseason run and his recovery goes smoothly.

Tauchman, 28, left Sunday’s 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning. While fielding a ground ball, Tauchman pulled up limping and was taken out of the game following the play.

—Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is day-to-day after undergoing a cryoablation procedure to treat a neuroma in his right foot.

Trout, 28, left Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning, and did not start Saturday or Sunday. He did appear as a pinch hitter Saturday, but was replaced after being intentionally walked.

According to the Mayo Clinic, in a cryoablation a needle is used to freeze and ultimately destroy tissue.

—The Oakland Athletics promoted left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

Luzardo, 22, is regarded as one of the best prospects in baseball. He was ranked as the seventh-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America and No. 12 by MLB.com in the preseason.

Luzardo has pitched in only 11 games (nine starts) this season across three levels due to injuries. With Triple-A Las Vegas, he is 1-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 innings. While Luzardo was a starter in Triple-A, he is expected to appear out of the bullpen with Oakland.

—The Chicago Cubs promoted top prospect Nico Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee to fill their hole at shortstop. Chicago’s first-round draft pick in 2018 (24th overall) out of Stanford, Hoerner hit .284 with 16 doubles, 22 RBIs and 37 runs in 70 games at Double-A this season.

The Cubs’ No. 1-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline is making the leap due to injuries to both Javier Baez (fractured left thumb) and Addison Russell (possible concussion). Hoerner is the first player from the 2018 draft class to reach the big leagues.

Baez went to see a hand specialist in Chicago, and has a hairline fracture of left thumb, but no UCL damage, the team reported. Russell was hit by a pitch Sunday and is still being evaluated.

—Field Level Media