MLB notebook: O's Davis ends 0-for-54 streak

Chris Davis can breathe a sigh of relief. The Baltimore Orioles slugger singled home two runs with the bases loaded in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to end a record streak for a position player of 54 at-bats without a hit.

Davis would later add the go-ahead double in the fifth inning, an RBI forceout in the sixth and a double in the eighth as part of a 9-5 Orioles win. He ended the day 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

Davis’ slump-busting hit, off Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello, even brought about cheers from the Fenway Park crowd. Many in Baltimore are likely also cheering, as several local restaurants and bars have previously announced deals correlating with the end of the skid.

Upon reaching first base, Davis asked to keep the ball and flashed a grin at his dugout, where several of his teammates had emerged to share in the weight lifted.

—Left-hander CC Sabathia gave the New York Yankees a much-needed boost in his return from the injured list, dominating the Chicago White Sox in a 4-0 win.

Sabathia threw five scoreless innings in the contest, allowing just one hit. He tossed 62 pitches before turning it over to the bullpen as the Yankees scored four runs in their final two innings to snap a four-game losing streak.

Sabathia, 38, hadn’t pitched yet in 2019 as he continued his recovery from offseason knee surgery and angioplasty. He was on the active roster earlier in the season to serve a five-game suspension — a holdover from last season.

—Yankees right-hander Dellin Betances received a cortisone injection for a bone spur behind his pitching shoulder and is expected to be out six to seven weeks.

Team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad told the 31-year-old reliever that he should not require surgery.

“I’ve had it since 2006, and Dr. Ahmad told me that with this shot, I could pitch the rest of my career and not feel it again,” Betances told MLB.com. “Obviously, that’s a relief, and I can’t wait to get back. I believe everything’s going to be right and will just take this time to get ready and not rush things.”

—The Toronto Blue Jays activated veteran right-hander Clay Buchholz from the 10-day injured list prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Buchholz made his season debut as he started against reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell of the Rays. He went six innings, allowing one run on six hits in a no-decision, as the Jays won 3-1.

Toronto optioned infielder Richard Urena to Triple-A Buffalo to open up a roster spot.

—The Texas Rangers placed second baseman Rougned Odor on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 11, with a right knee sprain.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers called up infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from Triple-A Nashville.

Right-handed pitcher Edinson Volquez also was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to open up a 40-man roster spot for Santana.

—Field Level Media