MLB notebook: Phillies get their shot to woo Machado

The Manny Machado Tour stopped in Philadelphia on Thursday as the free agent met with the Phillies, the only National League team known to be on his itinerary.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado reacts after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

According to reports, Machado, his wife Yainee Alonso and his representation arrived at Citizens Bank Park at around 12:15 p.m. ET and made their way inside the stadium.

MLB.com Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki snapped a picture from outside the stadium of what appeared to be a welcome sign and an edited photo of Machado wearing a Phillies uniform on the ballpark’s video board during the visit.

Machado, 26, reportedly is seeking at least a 10-year, $300 million contract. He began the week in Chicago meeting with the White Sox and then was in New York to meet the Yankees. According to Zolecki, “It is unclear if he has met with or is scheduled to meet with any other teams.”

—The Washington Nationals and right-handed pitcher Anibal Sanchez have agreed on a two-year, $19 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

The Nationals would be the fourth club for Sanchez, 34. He pitched with Atlanta last season, going 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA in 25 games (24 starts) in the regular season, but gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his only postseason start, a 3-0 loss to the Dodgers.

He is 97-100 with a 3.99 ERA in 309 career games (286 starts) with Atlanta, Detroit and Miami. His best season was 2013, his first full season in Detroit. He was 14-8 and led the league with a 2.57 ERA. He is 35-41 since, however.

—The Los Angeles Angels announced they signed free agent starting pitcher Trevor Cahill to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $9 million and could reach $10.5 million with incentives, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The move comes on the heels of the Angels signing Matt Harvey earlier in the week, giving the club two fresh additions to its starting rotation.

Cahill, 30, started 20 games for the Oakland A’s last season, finishing 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 110 innings. He appeared in one game in relief. For his career, Cahill is 80-83 with a 4.08 ERA over 10 seasons with six different teams, including two stops with the A’s.

—Houston Astros right-handed reliever Joe Smith will be shelved for 6-8 months after surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, the club announced.

Smith, 34, sustained the injury while working out last week and underwent surgery Tuesday.

Smith was 5-1 in 56 relief appearances for the Astros in 2018 with a 3.74 ERA and 46 strikeouts. He allowed just 34 hits in his 45.2 innings of work.

—The Seattle Mariners announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup. Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, MLB.com Mariners writer Greg Johns reported it is a one-year deal.

Rosscup, 30, was 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games with Los Angeles in 2018, his first season with the Dodgers. In five seasons, Rosscup is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA in 65 2/3 innings over 88 games with the Cubs, Rockies and Dodgers. He has never started a game.

While injuries have limited his innings throughout his career, Rosscup definitely has strikeout stuff. He fanned 20 and walked four in only 11 1/3 innings last season. Per MLB.com, his swing-and-miss clip of 40.1 percent is second in the majors over the last two seasons among pitchers with at least 150 swings by opposing hitters. Only All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel is better, at 41.1 percent.

