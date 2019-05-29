MLB notebook: Phils' Herrera arrested on domestic assault charge

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday night and charged with simple assault after a domestic incident at an Atlantic City, N.J., casino, police said.

FILE PHOTO: May 11, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A 20-year-old Philadelphia woman with “visible signs of injury to her arms and neck” identified her boyfriend, Herrera, as the perpetrator of the alleged assault at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, according to a statement posted Tuesday on Facebook by the Atlantic City Police Department. The woman declined medical attention, police said.

Herrera, 27, was arrested without incident in his hotel room. He was released on a summons pending a future court date.

“This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odubel Herrera,” the Phillies said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave. The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA.”

A 2016 All-Star, Herrera is batting .222 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 39 games in his fifth season with Philadelphia.

—Houston Astros’ stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, one out for two-plus weeks the other pulled from the lineup Tuesday, were both evaluated by team physicians.

Altuve returned to Houston from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock after experiencing fatigue and soreness in his right leg. Altuve has been out since May 11 due to a strained left hamstring, but manager A.J. Hinch says the new symptoms are in the right leg, the one he had knee surgery on in October.

Correa was removed from Tuesday’s lineup against the Chicago Cubs due to pain in his ribs after playing in 50 of the Astros’ first 55 games.

Houston is already playing without All-Star slugger George Springer, who has only played one game since May 19 due to back and hamstring injuries. Springer is batting .308 with 17 homers and 43 RBIs.

—The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list due to right knee tendinitis.

Pineda started Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three runs and striking out six in six innings. He didn’t figure in the decision. In a corresponding move, the Twins called up left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester.

On the season, the 30-year-old Pineda has a 4-3 record with a 5.34 ERA.

—Election season for baseball’s All-Star Game opened Tuesday with a new format and a new online voting method.

Fans now will vote twice for the All-Star starters. The first part of the process, called The Primary, features a full ballot of players nominated by their teams and is open through June 21 at 4 p.m. Balloting began at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Fans choose their favorites, with the top three at each position (nine outfielders per league) moving on to the final round, called The Starters Election. Voting in that phase runs for 28 hours, beginning June 26 at noon ET.

The remainder of the rosters, as selected by National League manager Dave Roberts and American League manager Alex Cora, will be announced June 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans no longer will be voting for the final roster spot for each league.

—Field Level Media