MLB notebook: Phils hire Manuel as hitting coach

The Philadelphia Phillies replaced hitting coach John Mallee with 75-year-old former manager Charlie Manuel on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel watches his players during a workout before a MLB spring training baseball game with the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Florida, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The team began the day ranked 24th in the majors in batting average (.245), 23rd in home runs (149) and 22nd in slugging percentage (.738).

Manuel, who was working as a senior adviser to the general manager, will assume the hitting coach position for the remainder of the season.

He compiled a 780-636 record in nine seasons as Philadelphia’s skipper from 2005-13, capturing two pennants and the 2008 World Series championship.

—Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing five starts because of back tightness.

The right fielder entered Tuesday hitting a National League-best .335 with 39 home runs, tied for the most in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.

Yelich, 27, had a pinch-hitting appearance on Sunday, striking out, but otherwise had not played since Aug. 5.

—The fading Boston Red Sox returned right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the rotation after a failed stint in the bullpen, manager Alex Cora announced.

Cora said that Eovaldi, who began the season as a starter before missing three months with an elbow injury, was the team’s planned starter Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians unless the veteran was needed in relief on Tuesday.

Eovaldi, 29, is 0-0 with a 6.25 ERA in 13 appearances (four starts) this season while allowing a career-worst average of 10.5 hits per nine innings.

—The Colorado Rockies parted ways with veteran catcher Chris Iannetta, designating him for assignment. Iannetta is the franchise’s career leader at catcher in games played (571) and games started (531). He appeared in 620 games for Colorado overall.

The 36-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract, but the team wants to make room for catcher Dom Nunez, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Iannetta is batting .222 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 52 games this season, with Tony Wolters having emerged as Colorado’s No. 1 backstop.

—The Rockies also made a pitching transaction, calling up right-hander Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque to make a spot start with righty Jon Gray scratched due to a sore left ankle. Right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A.

Hoffman, 26, was 1-3 with a 6.57 ERA in eight starts for Colorado earlier this season. He went 6-6 with a 7.91 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for Albuquerque.

Gonzalez, 27, was 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA in six games (five starts) for the Rockies in 2019. He got a no-decision Saturday at San Diego, where he allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.

—The disappointing season for Carl Edwards Jr. continued, as the struggling reliever was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Padres due to a strained right shoulder. San Diego recalled left-hander Robbie Erlin from Triple-A El Paso.

Edwards, who turns 28 next month, has endured the worst of his five seasons in the majors, going 1-1 with an 8.47 ERA with the Padres and Chicago Cubs in 22 appearances.

The right-hander was demoted to the minors by the Cubs earlier this season. Edwards is now starting his second stint on the IL in 2019, having also missed over a month from mid-June to late July with a left thoracic strain.

—The Washington Nationals signed former All-Star closer Greg Holland to a minor league deal. The 33-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week after posting a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 22 chances.

Holland was highly effective during a previous stint in Washington, going 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 21 1/3 innings at the end of last season.

—Police say thieves broke into baseball great Alex Rodriguez’s rented SUV this weekend in San Francisco and stole a reported $500,000 worth of jewelry and electronics.

The theft occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time on Sunday night near Oracle Park, where Rodriguez was calling the San Francisco Giants-Philadelphia Phillies game on ESPN.

—Former Diamondbacks pitching star Curt Schilling said he is “absolutely considering” running for the U.S. Congress in Arizona, and it appears he has the support of President Donald Trump.

In an email to the Arizona Republic, Schilling, an outspoken conservative, cited immigration issues as motivation for his possible move into politics. The newspaper report notes that Schilling would run against one of the state’s five Democrats, but he did not specify which district he is considering.

—Field Level Media