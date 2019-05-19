MLB notebook: Rangers RHP Kelley awaits biopsy

Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley had two lumps surgically removed from his vocal cords this week and is awaiting the results of a biopsy, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: May 4, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) and relief pitcher Shawn Kelley (27) celebrate the win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The right-hander told the newspaper he had the surgery Thursday and expects to have the biopsy results next week. Kelley, 35, was placed on the injured list on May 9 with what the team called an infection.

“I went on the IL originally to get them biopsied, and I guess the biopsy wasn’t conclusive enough,” he told the Star-Telegram. “So they removed them. I still don’t know the results of what’s in my throat, but it’s out and I’m going to get back to pitching.”

Kelley is 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

—The Chicago White Sox said left-hander Carlos Rodon is expected to return in the second half of the 2020 season following Tommy John surgery this week.

The 26-year-old starter underwent a successful operation Wednesday, the team said. Rodon was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts.

He went on the injured list on May 2, one day after feeling elbow tightness while giving up three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He was torched for eight runs and nine hits in three-plus innings in his previous turn against the Detroit Tigers.

—Shortstop Didi Gregorius could return to the lineup for the New York Yankees next month, and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton could be back sooner, manager Aaron Boone said.

Gregorius had Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow last October after sustaining the injury in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. At the time, general manager Brian Cashman said Gregorius likely could be back as early as June.

Gregorius, 29, is scheduled to play Monday in an extended spring training game in Tampa.

—Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka exited his latest start after the sixth inning due to a right shin contusion.

On his 88th and final pitch, Tanaka had a ground ball by Yandy Diaz go off his lower leg. The ball was clocked at 111.3 mph by Statcast and it caromed off Tanaka’s leg to first baseman Luke Voit for the final out.

The Yankees announced in the seventh that X-rays were negative. Tanaka is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 10 starts this season.

—The Atlanta Braves selected the contract of left-hander Jerry Blevins and granted fellow left-hander Jonny Venters his unconditional release.

Blevins, 35, signed a major league contract with the Braves less than a week after he was designated for assignment by the team. He is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA (four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings) this season, which is his 13th in the majors.

Venters, 34, struggled badly in his fifth season with the Braves. He was 0-0 with a 17.36 ERA after giving up 13 runs (nine earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media