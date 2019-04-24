MLB notebook: Rays' Snell set to return Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell is slated to return from a fractured toe to start Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner broke a toe on his right foot on April 14 after a decorative granite stand in his bathroom fell over as he was getting out of the shower.

Snell threw 18 pitches off a mound on Saturday and also threw a brief bullpen session on Monday.

“With the bullpen that I threw, felt very comfortable,” Snell told reporters. “Wednesday is a day that all of us believe in, and think I’ll be 100 percent.”

—Boston Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi had successful arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow.

The team said Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital performed the operation to remove loose bodies. Eovaldi, 29, is expected to make a full return to pitching within six weeks.

Eovaldi, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract in the offseason, has a 6.00 ERA with no decisions in four starts this season.

—Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Nick Burdi was placed on the 10-day injured list, one day after sustaining a horrific-looking arm injury during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Burdi is listed by the Pirates as having right elbow and biceps pain. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Burdi didn’t break any bones while throwing the pitch that left him lying on the mound in agony. Burdi reportedly was in the process of receiving a second opinion, but the initial prognosis could mean he won’t require surgery.

The 26-year-old fired a fastball to Arizona’s Jarrod Dyson in the eighth inning on Monday night and collapsed to the ground in major anguish, holding his right biceps. The intense pain left him crying on the mound as trainers attended to him.

—Infielder Hanley Ramirez cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent.

Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Indians on Saturday and could have signed a minor league contract to remain with the organization, but the team said he chose free agency.

The 35-year-old veteran was trying to revive his career and made the Indians’ Opening Day roster as the designated hitter. He batted just .184 with 17 strikeouts in 16 games.

—Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco exited his start against the Miami Marlins due to left knee discomfort.

Carrasco was covering first base in the fourth inning when he was injured following an awkward dive for a low throw from Carlos Santana.

The 32-year-old Carrasco scattered two hits and struck out four over four scoreless innings before leaving the game.

—Cincinnati Reds left fielder Matt Kemp went on the 10-day injured list when additional tests determined he had a broken left rib.

Kemp was injured Sunday when he collided with the wall in the third inning while trying to catch a two-run double by the San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers. He left the game the following inning. Kemp, 34, was initially diagnosed with a chest wall contusion, but the pain persisted.

Cincinnati recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster opening.

—Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is scheduled to join Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday as he works his way back from a 40-game suspension due to violations of Major League Baseball’s domestic-abuse policy.

USA Today reported that Russell will spend one week with Iowa. He is eligible to play in a major league game on May 3 when the Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Russell, 25, received a 40-game suspension after now ex-wife Melisa Reidy detailed allegations of physical, mental and emotional abuse on her blog last September. He served the first 12 games at the end of the 2018 regular season and is sitting out the first 28 games this season.

—Kansas City Royals right-hander Brad Keller dropped his appeal of a five-game suspension and began serving the penalty.

Keller will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, when he is scheduled to make his next start against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Keller was suspended after he drilled Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with a pitch to his backside in the fourth inning of a game on April 17. Anderson homered off Keller two innings earlier and vividly flipped his bat into the air before beginning to run around the bases. The plunking of Anderson led to both benches clearing.

—Toronto Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette sustained a broken left hand when he was hit by a pitch in a minor league game, according to multiple reports.

Playing for Triple-A Buffalo, Bichette was struck in the hand during Monday’s game against Syracuse and was forced to leave the contest. Preliminary tests revealed a fracture, but Bichette, a 21-year-old shortstop, will seek a second opinion, according to The Athletic.

