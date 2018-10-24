MLB notebook: Red Sox add Pomeranz to roster

The Boston Red Sox added left-hander Drew Pomeranz to their roster for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (31) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Pomeranz, excluded from the roster for the American League Championship Series and AL Division Series, replaces right-hander Brandon Workman, who was with the team for each of the previous series.

Pomeranz, a key starter for the club in 2017, hasn’t pitched in a game since the team’s regular-season finale on Sept. 30. He went 2-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 26 games (11 starts) this season, spending separate stints on the disabled list due to a left forearm flexor strain and left biceps tendinitis.

—Mark McGwire has informed the San Diego Padres that he will not return as their bench coach in 2019 in order to spend more time with his family.

McGwire, a 12-time All-Star who slugged 583 home runs, joined San Diego’s coaching staff in December 2015.

McGwire, 55, and his wife, Stephanie, are raising young triplet girls and two boys who are in high school. He discussed his departure with Padres manager Andy Green in September, but took the last few weeks to make a final decision.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 30, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres bench coach Mark McGwire (25) looks on before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Before joining the Padres, McGwire worked as a hitting coach with the St. Louis Cardinals (2010-12) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-15).

—The New York Mets are down to three finalists for their vacant general manager post.

Player agent Brodie Van Wagenen, former Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin and Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom are the last three in the running. Van Wagenen, 44, interviewed with the team on Monday.

Among Van Wagenen’s clients at CAA Baseball are Mets players Yoenis Cespedes, Jacob deGrom, Todd Frazier and Tim Tebow. His candidacy has sparked conversations of conflict of interest, and he declined to participate in a conference call with reporters “because he is not willing to compromise his current role during this process,” a Mets official told MLB.com.

—Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald died Monday after a long battle with heart and kidney complications, the team announced Tuesday. He was 83.

Greenwald spent 16 seasons as the radio voice for the Giants on KNBR 680 AM from 1979-86 and 1989-96. In between, Greenwald was part of the New York Yankees radio team.

Following his retirement from the Giants in 1996, Greenwald continued broadcasting baseball for CBS Radio. He served as a part-time television broadcaster for the Oakland Athletics during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

