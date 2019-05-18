MLB notebook: Red Sox LHP Price close to return

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is expected to come off the injured list and start Monday at Toronto, manager Alex Cora said Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 27, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price (10) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran left-hander last pitched May 2 before going on the IL four days later because of left elbow tendinitis.

The five-time All-Star and 2012 Cy Young Award winner is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts this season. He has struck out 42 and walked 10 in 36 innings.

Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who underwent surgery on April 23 to remove loose bodies in his pitching elbow, is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session since the surgery on Tuesday. Eovaldi has started four games this season, compiling a 6.00 ERA and no decisions.

—The New York Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the seven-day concussion injured list, while outfielder Keon Broxton was designated for assignment.

Veteran outfielder Carlos Gomez’s contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse, and right-hander Paul Sewald was recalled from Syracuse.

Conforto was injured in Thursday afternoon’s game at Washington, when he crashed into the shoulder of second baseman Robinson Cano while chasing a popup and then hit the ground with a thud. He was immediately removed from the game and returned to New York for further examination.

—The St. Louis Cardinals activated Carlos Martinez from the injured list after the right-hander missed the season’s first 44 games due to a strained right shoulder.

Martinez, who allowed one run on four hits in two innings for Double-A Springfield in a minor league rehab outing Wednesday, will initially be utilized out of the bullpen. In five rehab games overall, he produced a 1.35 ERA. Last season, he made 33 appearances for the Cardinals, 18 as a starter, and went 8-6 with a 3.11 ERA.

Rookie right-handed reliever Ryan Helsley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, while veteran right-hander Luke Gregerson was designated for assignment. The Cardinals also sent down right-hander Dominic Leone.

—The Colorado Rockies promoted top prospect Brendan Rodgers to the major leagues for the first time, and the red-hot infielder started at second base Friday when the team opened a three-game series at Philadelphia.

In addition, the Rockies also announced they activated right-hander Jake McGee (knee) from the 10-day injured list.

To make room on the active roster, right-hander DJ Johnson and infielder Pat Valaika were optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list because of a left thigh contusion. Maeda (5-2, 3.51 ERA) likely will miss just one turn in the rotation.

Maeda fouled a ball off his thigh in Wednesday’s game against the visiting San Diego Padres, when he allowed three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out 12 and walking none. He also drove in the game’s only runs in a 2-0 victory.

The Dodgers recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick and infielder Matt Beaty from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list because of a right side strain.

Williams (2-1, 3.33) was injured Thursday in the Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres, leaving due to discomfort in his side after giving up one run on two hits with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. There is no timetable for his return, although he will miss at least one start.

In a subsequent move, the Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes from Triple-A Indianapolis. Pittsburgh also purchased the contract of right-hander Geoff Hartlieb while optioning right-hander Richard Rodriguez to Indianapolis.

—Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon was placed on paternity leave, creating a ripple effect of moves.

Catcher Oscar Hernandez was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket, and to get him on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Chandler Shepherd was designated for assignment after six seasons in the organization without reaching the major leagues.

Leon, 30, is batting .200 in 12 games with a home run and five RBIs. Hernandez, 25, who has 22 games of major league experience with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 and 2016, has played in just 16 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, hitting one home run.

Slideshow (7 Images)

—The Minnesota Twins placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured list due to a left wrist strain and recalled infielder Luis Arraez for his first stint in the major leagues.

Cruz, whose IL move is retroactive to May 14, has a .270 average with seven home runs, nine doubles and 22 RBIs in 35 games with the Twins. The 38-year-old veteran was signed to a one-year $14.3 million contract for the 2019 season.

Arraez was just promoted to Triple-A Rochester after batting .342 with a .415 on-base percentage at Double-A Pensacola.