MLB notebook: Red Sox sign RHP Eovaldi

The Red Sox have signed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a four-year contract that brings the free agent right-hander back to Boston, the team announced Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Florida Marlins starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at their MLB National League baseball game at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Terms of the deal weren’t divulged, but multiple reports peg it to be worth $68 million. The New York Yankees reportedly were interested in Eovaldi but did not want to go past three years on a deal.

“We’re very happy to have Nathan back with us,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a news release. “He did a tremendous job for us last season, playing a significant role in helping us win the division and the World Series. His performance in the postseason was outstanding, both as a starting pitcher and as a reliever.”

Eovaldi, 28, was 6-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) in 2018 but was 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA after being acquired by the Red Sox from Tampa Bay in late July.

—The Cleveland Indians exercised their option on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco for the 2020 season and signed the right-hander to a two-year extension with a club option for 2023, the club announced.

Carrasco’s option for 2020 is for $10.25 million, according to The Athletic. According to multiple reports, he will make $12 million in both 2021 and ‘22, and the ‘23 club option is worth $14 million with a $3 million buyout.

Carrasco, 31, is set to make $9.75 million next season after the Indians picked up that 2019 option in late October.

—Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will join the Oakland Athletics in time for spring training, despite speculation he might choose to enter the 2019 NFL Draft instead, his agent, Scott Boras, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Kyler has every intention of fulfilling his agreement with the A’s and he’s grateful he has had the chance to pursue his college goals,” Boras told the Chronicle. “He will be in spring training with the A’s.”

Murray is one of three finalists — all quarterbacks — for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday night in New York. The multi-sport star was Oakland’s No. 9 overall pick in the MLB draft in June.

—The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms with second baseman Jonathan Schoop and infielder Ronald Torreyes.

Schoop, 27, agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million, according to The Athletic. Torreyes received a one-year deal at an undisclosed figure.

Schoop split last season with the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers and batted .233 with 21 homers and 61 RBIs in 131 games. He became a free agent when the Brewers decided not to tender him a contract.

—Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow had arthroscopic surgery on his elbow last month and could miss the beginning of next season, team president Theo Epstein told reporters.

Morrow, 34, is not expected to start throwing again until February. He missed the second half of last season because of what began as soreness in his pitching elbow and worsened to a stress-reaction bone bruise.

“Based on the rehab schedule, it could potentially affect his availability in April,” Epstein said in comments published by the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ll certainly have to set things up a little bit differently the first few weeks of the season. It kind of underscores the need for depth and late-game options early in the year.”

—The Atlanta Braves announced they have hired Rick Kranitz as their new pitching coach.

Kranitz, 60, was the pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies last season and the Brewers for five years (2011-15).

Kranitz replaces Chuck Hernandez, with whom the Braves parted ways after the season. Atlanta ranked fifth in the National League with a 3.75 ERA this past season. They ranked last in the NL in walks allowed (635).

—Field Level Media