MLB notebook: Red Sox to activate Sale on Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox plan to activate ace Chris Sale on Tuesday for a start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aug 12, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Sale, who last pitched on Aug. 12, will be heavily restricted in his return, according to manager Alex Cora.

The plan, per Cora, is for the lefty to throw two innings and no more than 40 pitches before turning it over to Nathan Eovaldi for an extended relief appearance.

Sep 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco (25) reacts at the batting cage before playing the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After that, assuming Sale doesn’t re-aggravate the left shoulder inflammation that landed him on the disabled list in the first place, the Red Sox ace will continue to make short starts that are extended by an inning each time until he’s ready for a full workload. Sale is 12-4 with an American League-leading 1.97 ERA.

—Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco will miss the remainder of the season due to knee and shoulder injuries, the team announced.

Polanco injured his left knee and left shoulder on an awkward slide during Friday night’s victory over the Miami Marlins. The knee will require six to eight weeks of rest, and the Pirates are in the process of helping set up a second opinion.

The 26-year-old Polanco was running out a double and did a flying jump at the start of the slide and landed hard on the infield dirt. He hit a career-high 23 homers while batting .254 with 81 RBIs in 130 games this season.

Sep 8, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

—The Houston Astros activated right-hander Charlie Morton from the 10-day disabled list, and he allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings to earn the win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Morton missed one start because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder. He pitched five innings or less in three straight starts before being placed on the disabled list.

Morton is 14-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts for the Astros this season.

—Field Level Media