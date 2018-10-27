MLB notebook: Red Sox wary of Machado stealing signs

Boston Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie says Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado was stealing and relaying signs during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, according to Bleacher Report.

Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (right) is tagged out on a stolen base attempt by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (left) in the third inning in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Machado was on second base with one out in the fourth inning when the Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez began his at-bat against Boston’s David Price. LeVangie says that as Price came set to pitch, Machado would go through an exaggerated series of motions to let Hernandez know what was coming.

Price struck out Hernandez on nine pitches, but the antics continued on the next at-bat, when Yasiel Puig hit an RBI single.

LeVangie said he wished he had gone out to talk to Price before Puig’s at-bat, but didn’t want to ruin his momentum. Stealing signs isn’t illegal, but the pitching coach said it’s not usually so blatant.

—The Red Sox’s Game 3 lineup had J.D. Martinez starting in left field and Andrew Benintendi on the bench as they sought a 3-0 lead in the World Series on Friday night.

Martinez typically serves as the designated hitter and also tweaked his ankle in Game 1. But manager Alex Cora elected to employ him in the field for the first time this postseason and open the contest with regular left fielder Benintendi on the bench.

Los Angeles shook up its lineup against Boston right-hander Rick Porcello, starting the following four players for the first time in the World Series: left fielder Joc Pederson, first baseman Max Muncy, center fielder Cody Bellinger and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

—Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Martinez were named the winners of the Hank Aaron Award.

The award is given to the player voted the most outstanding offensive performer in each league during the regular season. Aaron was on hand when Martinez and Yelich were honored prior to Game 3 of the World Series.

Martinez hit .330 with 43 home runs and a major-league-leading 130 RBIs. Yelich led the National League with a .326 average, slugged 36 home runs and had 110 RBIs.

—Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes underwent surgery on his left heel, the New York Mets announced.

Cespedes had the procedure to remove bone calcification in the heel. The hope is that he can participate in baseball activities by the start of spring training.

The 32-year-old underwent a similar procedure on his right heel in early August. Cespedes was limited to 38 games in 2018, batting .262 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs.

—Field Level Media