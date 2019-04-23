MLB notebook: Red Sox’s Eovaldi to undergo elbow surgery

Boston Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will undergo elbow surgery on Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Eovaldi’s surgery is to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The 29-year-old was placed on the 10-day injury list on Saturday. He has a 6.00 ERA in four starts this season.

Eovaldi pitched Wednesday against the New York Yankees and gave up one unearned run and three hits over six innings. He didn’t experience any problems during the start but he was unable to straighten his right arm the following day.

—The MRI exam of New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom’s right elbow revealed no damage, and the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner could make his scheduled Friday start.

“No problems whatsoever,” New York general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters. “We got the answers we were hoping for.”

After the exam came back without a problem, deGrom threw a 30-pitch bullpen session prior to the Mets’ Monday game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates activated outfielder Gregory Polanco from the injured list prior to their game against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Polanco has been working his way back from major surgery on his left shoulder. He injured the shoulder and a knee while sliding into second base during a game against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 7.

—The Colorado Rockies placed staff ace Kyle Freeland on the 10-day injured list due to a blister on his left middle finger.

The left-hander pitched six scoreless against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday before he departed after 86 pitches due to the blister.

Freeland, 25, is 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA in five starts this season. Last season, he went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA in 33 starts while finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young Award balloting.

—The New York Yankees released left-hander Gio Gonzalez from his minor league contract, officially making the 33-year-old a free agent.

Gonzalez opted out of the deal on Saturday, leaving the Yankees facing a 48-hour deadline in which to either place on him on the 25-man roster or grant him his release. He would have received a $3 million base salary plus $300,000 for each start if he was added to the roster.

Gonzalez went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

—A Florida judge ruled that Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera must support the two children he fathered out of wedlock the same way he does the children born to his wife, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The decision is the latest turn in an 18-month battle between Cabrera and Belkis Rodriguez of Orlando, Fla. In her 2017 child support lawsuit, she contended her children deserve to have the same lifestyle his other three children have.

Orange County Circuit Court Judge Alan Apte agreed with Rodriguez, writing in his ruling, “The court finds that the parties’ children should have the same opportunities as the opportunities that the father provides to his three other children that he and his wife share.”

—The St. Louis Cardinals placed starting pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list with patellar tendinitis in his left knee, retroactive to April 19.

Wacha is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA through four starts this season, including a 6-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in his most recent start last Wednesday.

The 27-year-old right-hander leads the Cardinals with 24 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings.

