MLB notebook: Reds release three-time All-Star Kemp

The Cincinnati Reds on Saturday released 34-year-old outfielder Matt Kemp, who had been a disappointment since being acquired in an offseason deal from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Apr 18, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Matt Kemp (27) makes a play on a ball hit by San Diego Padres right fielder Franmil Reyes (not pictured) to end the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati also demoted former 30-homer man Scott Schebler to Triple-A Louisville. The Reds also recalled left-hander Cody Reed from Louisville. Reed was 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA in 11 appearances.

The moves come one day after the Reds recalled top prospect Nick Senzel. He made his major league debut in center field on Friday night and went 1-for-5 with two walks in a 12-11, 11-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Kemp, a three-time All-Star, was batting just .200 with one homer and five RBIs in 20 games with the Reds, who are managed by David Bell.

—In another twist to the New York Yankees’ injury-riddled season, the team activated third baseman Miguel Andujar from the 10-day injured list and put left-hander James Paxton on it.

Andujar started at third base Saturday in the Yankees’ home loss to the Minnesota Twins. He suffered a partial tear of the labrum in his right shoulder when he dove into third base in the third game of the season on March 31.

Paxton’s injury is left knee inflammation. He started Friday night’s 6-3 win over the Twins but left the game after allowing two hits, three walks and an unearned run in three innings. The 30-year-old Paxton, acquired in a trade with Seattle in November, is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts. He has struck out 52 and walked 13 in 37 2/3 innings.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow flexor tendon strain.

Taillon, in his fourth season with the Pirates, has compiled a 2-3 record with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings over seven starts in 2019. He earned a victory Wednesday in his last appearance, allowing three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings as the Pirates beat the Texas Rangers 7-5.

The Pirates also recalled infielder Kevin Newman (right middle finger laceration) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.

—The Washington Nationals placed left fielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list with back spasms, retroactive to May 1.

Last year’s National League Rookie of the Year runner-up, Soto is batting .248 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 28 games this season.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played since going 1-for-4 in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on April 30. Soto is the fourth Nationals starter to go on the IL, joining third baseman Anthony Rendon, shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

—The Philadelphia Phillies activated center fielder Odubel Herrera from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday night’s game against the visiting Washington Nationals. He was not listed in the starting lineup.

Herrera, 27, has not played since suffering a hamstring injury while chasing a fly ball on April 17.

An All-Star in 2016, Herrera is batting .270 with one homer and seven RBIs in 17 games this season. To make room on the 25-man roster, Philadelphia designated outfielder Aaron Altherr for assignment.

—The Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Sean Newcomb from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned right-hander Touki Toussaint to the same affiliate.

Newcomb was demoted earlier this season after posting a 4.38 ERA through three starts and walking eight in just 12 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old was 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA in three starts at Gwinnett.

He went 12-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 31 appearances (30 starts) last season for the Braves.

—The St. Louis Cardinals activated veteran right-hander Luke Gregerson from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Tyler O’Neill to Triple-A Memphis.

Gregerson, 34, has been recovering from a shoulder injury that ended his 2018 season in late July.

Gregerson recorded a 1.64 ERA in 11 rehab appearances while the Cardinals were closely observing his progress.

—A day after the New York Mets released him, catcher Travis d’Arnaud thanked the team’s fans on social media.

“It’s been an amazing journey to be a Met,” d’Arnaud posted. “I hope nothing but the best for the organization, staff, fans, and most importantly my teammates. Thank you for everything. I will forever be grateful.”

The Mets designated him for assignment on April 28. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old veteran hit .087 in 10 games with just two singles and two RBIs in 25 plate appearances.

—The Boston Red Sox placed utility man Tzu-Wei Lin on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left knee Friday while sliding into second base.

Lin, 25, left the game after sliding awkwardly into the bag in the second inning of a 6-1 victory against the White Sox in Chicago. Lin is batting .200 with two doubles and one RBI in 20 at-bats with Boston. He has started games at second base, shortstop and center field.

