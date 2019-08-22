MLB notebook: Rockies’ Gray (fractured foot) out for season

Colorado Rockies right-hander Jon Gray will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured left foot.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 16, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockies placed Gray on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but the team did not divulge how or when the injury happened. Gray, 27, posted an 11-8 record with a 3.84 ERA in 26 appearances (25 starts) this season.

Colorado called up right-hander Tim Melville from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Gray as the starter for Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Melville, 29, earned his first big-league victory as the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 7-2. He pitched seven innings, allowing one run and two hits — including a line-drive homer by Ketel Marte in the sixth — with four strikeouts and two walks.

—The Los Angeles Angels are returning rookie starting pitcher Griffin Canning to the injured list after a recurrence of right elbow inflammation, manager Brad Ausmus indicated.

The right-hander has an MRI scheduled for Thursday in Southern California, and though the 23-year-old Canning hasn’t been placed on the injured list yet, it will happen, according to Ausmus.

“Obviously, you talk about a young talented pitcher, you are worried, but right now we have no concerns that it’s anything more than inflammation,” Ausmus said. “And mild inflammation at that.”

—The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation in his pitching arm.

Pittsburgh also placed reliever Clay Holmes (quadriceps) on the injured list and recalled fellow right-handers Dario Agrazal and Parker Markel from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Archer was injured during Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals. He worked the first inning and called trainers out while throwing his warmup pitches in the second, and soon exited the game.

—Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained left knee, after departing Tuesday’s game due to discomfort in the knee.

The 35-year-old McCann is batting .264 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs in 73 games.

Atlanta recalled catcher Alex Jackson from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the roster vacancy.

—Major League Baseball warned players about the risk of using over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills in a memo, ESPN reported.

According to the memo, which was obtained by ESPN, at least two players who were suspended for performance-enhancing drugs said the banned substances found in their urine came from such products.

The memo was distributed Monday to warn against the risk of consuming non-certified supplements that may contain banned PEDs. “These products are often contaminated with prohibited and unsafe ingredients,” the memo said.

—Nationals reliever Hunter Strickland isn’t expected to miss any playing time after breaking his nose while lifting weights.

The 30-year-old right-hander, who joined the Nationals in a July 31 trade with the Seattle Mariners, sustained the injury before Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Washington manager Dave Martinez told reporters after the 4-1 loss to the Pirates that Strickland was struck in the face by a barbell. He left PNC Park to have X-rays and returned with bandages over his nose and visible swelling and discoloration.

—Field Level Media