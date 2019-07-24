MLB notebook: Scherzer set to return Thursday

Washington Nationals ace right-hander Max Scherzer is set to return from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday against the visiting Colorado Rockies, manager Dave Martinez told reporters Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 6, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer (9-5, 2.30 ERA) experienced soreness in his middle back after he last pitched July 6 against the Kansas City Royals. He was diagnosed with inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder and skipped the All-Star Game before going on the IL on July 13.

The three-time Cy Young winner came out of Monday’s bullpen session feeling fine. Scherzer, who is 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA over his past nine starts, said according to MLB.com: “Everything feels good. Ball is coming out of my hand exactly the way it should feel like. I’m at 100 percent.”

—The Boston Red Sox activated first baseman Mitch Moreland from the 10-day injured list and sent down infielder Marco Hernandez to Triple-A Pawtucket before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Moreland, 33, had played in just one game since May 25. He returned from a stint on the IL caused by a lower back strain on June 7, when he had two at-bats and sustained a right quad strain.

—Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Tommy Hunter underwent season-ending surgery on the flexor tendon in his pitching forearm, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters.

The surgery was performed by noted orthopedist James Andrews, who found no damage to Hunter’s ulnar collateral ligament. Hunter has spent two stints on the injured list this season, initially injuring the flexor tendon in late March.

Hunter, 33, was limited to five appearances this season due to the arm issues.

—Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon was placed on the 10-day injured list, one day after sustaining a left quadriceps strain. Infielder Tim Lopes was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the opening.

Gordon, 31, left Seattle’s Monday victory over the Texas Rangers after the second inning. He is batting .280 with 16 stolen bases.

Gordon, a two-time All-Star and former National League batting champion, has been mentioned in recent trade rumors. He is a .288 career hitter in nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-14), Miami Marlins (2015-17) and Mariners (2018-19).

—The Baltimore Orioles activated right-hander Dylan Bundy to start their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Baltimore optioned right-hander Branden Kline to Triple-A Norfolk to open up the roster spot.

Bundy was on the 10-day injured list due to right knee tendinitis. He was 4-11 with a 5.28 ERA in 18 starts this season before getting hurt.

—The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander Mike Mayers from the 60-day injured list and designated left-hander Chasen Shreve for assignment.

St. Louis also announced that third baseman Matt Carpenter (foot) was set to start a rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday night. Carpenter, 33, sustained his injury on July 15 when he fouled a pitch off his right foot. He is batting .215 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs.

Mayers (shoulder) last pitched for the Cardinals on April 15. The 27-year-old went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in eight appearances prior to the injury.

—Former major league pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested in Newark, N.J., on Monday night and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a press release issued by the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Gooden, 54, was stopped while driving a 2012 black Chrysler in the wrong direction on a one-way street at approximately 11:10 p.m. ET, according to the police. Gooden was arrested and taken to University Hospital for evaluation.

It is the second time in six-plus weeks that Gooden, a former star for the New York Mets, was arrested. He also faces cocaine possession charges from an arrest in Holmdel, N.J., on June 7.

—The Dodgers unveiled plans for a $100 million renovation to Dodger Stadium that includes a new center field plaza, elevators and bridges connecting the outfield pavilions to the main stadium, and a new sound system.

“People will be able to do a 360-degree walk around the stadium for the first time,” team president and chief executive Stan Kasten told the Los Angeles Times. “The original design of the stadium was for fans to drive up to their gate, go to their seats and go home.”

The new plaza outside center field will include food establishments, a beer garden, two sports bars, a children’s play area and a venue for live music. The Jackie Robinson statue will be relocated there from the left field reserve plaza, with a new statue of legendary left-hander Sandy Koufax to be unveiled next year.

