MLB notebook: Some Red Sox skip White House visit

While manager Alex Cora, a native of Puerto Rico, and about a dozen players of color skipped a visit honoring the world champion Boston Red Sox at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump avoided discussing the controversy.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Boston Red Sox team jersey presented by outfielder and designated hitter J.D. Martinez as the president stands next to team owner John Henry while welcoming the 2018 World Series Champion Red Sox on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Frankly, they were unstoppable. I watched,” said Trump, skipping any mention of Cora or the absent players by name at the ceremony that lasted about 10 minutes.

Without Cora, who was upset by Trump’s attitude toward Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, the Red Sox were led by three white executives — Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, owner John Henry and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Among the absent players were Mookie Betts, the reigning American League MVP, and star pitcher David Price, who are black, along with several Latino players.

“We don’t see it as a racial divide,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said, when asked about the players who chose not to attend. “I think to the extent that we can, we think that baseball is apolitical.”

— The San Francisco Giants placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Posey told NBC Sports that he sustained the injury when a foul ball struck his mask Sunday in Cincinnati. He played in Tuesday’s game at Colorado, but said he didn’t feel right and got checked out on Wednesday.

Posey, 32, is batting .245 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 32 games this season.

— Former major league closer Bobby Jenks agreed to a $5.1 million settlement with the Boston hospital and surgeon he blamed for causing his career-ending spine injury.

The Boston Globe reported the out-of-court settlement between Jenks and Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday, a day before his medical malpractice suit was set to go to trial. Jenks, 38, claimed his 2011 surgery was botched because the doctor was simultaneously supervising another operation.

The right-hander played seven seasons in the majors with the Chicago White Sox (2005-10) and Boston Red Sox (2011), posting a 3.53 ERA and 173 saves in 348 relief appearances.

— The Texas Rangers activated first baseman Ronald Guzman and placed right-hander Shawn Kelley on the 10-day injured list with a bacterial infection.

Guzman, 24, has been out since April 6 in Anaheim, when he strained his right hamstring while running the bases on a double against the Los Angeles Angels. He is batting .231 with two homers and four RBIs in nine games this season. He played in four rehab games for Double-A Frisco and went 4-for-18 with a homer and two RBIs.

Guzman hit .235 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs in 123 games during his rookie campaign in 2018.

— Left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. signed a major league contract with the New York Yankees and was added to the 25-man roster.

To create a spot on the 40-man roster, the Yankees moved right-hander Dellin Betances to the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Jake Barnett was optioned to the minors.

Betances has resumed a throwing program but isn’t expected to be ready to return to the bullpen until June.