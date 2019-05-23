MLB notebook: Stanton (calf) shut down for 7-10 days

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who was scratched from the lineup of a scheduled rehab game Tuesday due to a strained left calf, will be shut down for a week to 10 days, manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday.

May 11, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) looks on from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Stanton believes the injury stemmed from getting hit by a pitch near his left knee during live batting practice on May 16. He made his rehab-game debut with high Class-A Tampa on Monday, hitting a home run.

“It’s hard to pin down exactly what happened,” Boone said before Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. “In talking to G, he feels like it’s a result of that (the hit-by-pitch). It’s where he got hit on the knee/calf. So not sure exactly, but that’s kind of his feeling on what happened.”

Stanton will return to New York from Tampa, Fla., ending the rehab stint, which can be restarted following testing. He was originally placed on the 10-day IL on April 1 because of biceps and shoulder injuries.

—The Colorado Rockies placed closer Wade Davis on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

The injury was not considered severe, according to a report from the Denver Post.

Davis (1-1, 2.45 ERA) has seven saves in as many chances this season, striking out 18 and walking 10 in 14 2/3 innings. Colorado called up right-handed reliever Jairo Diaz from Triple-A Albuquerque, adding him to the 40-man roster by moving left-handed starter Tyler Anderson to the 60-day IL.

—A week after sounding off publicly over minimal playing time in his first season in New York, the struggling Mets dealt outfielder Keon Broxton to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for $500,000 in international bonus money.

Broxton, who turned 29 earlier this month, had vented to reporters over his limited at-bats this season after striking out with the bases loaded to end a 7-6 loss against Washington last week.

Broxton had been acquired by the Mets in a January trade with Milwaukee for right-handed pitchers Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio. The fifth-year veteran is just 7-of-49 (.143) in 53 plate appearances this season with no home runs and two RBIs.

—One day after declaring that designated hitter Khris Davis would head to the 10-day injured list because of a nagging left hip injury, Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin said the team isn’t ready to make a decision on its home run leader.

Melvin told reporters that the A’s will decide on the status of Davis after his MRI exam, scheduled for Wednesday.

Davis wasn’t in the lineup Wednesday, and the team has an off day Thursday.

—The Cleveland Indians designated three-time All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment and recalled catcher Eric Haase from Triple-A Columbus.

Gonzalez, 33, was in his first season with Cleveland, hitting .210 with two home runs in 117 plate appearances.

He spent the past 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies before signing with the Indians as a free agent in March. He has a career average of .285 with 233 home runs in 12 seasons, including a rookie year with the Oakland A’s in 2008.

—Carter Stewart, a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher from Florida who was the eighth overall draft pick in 2018 by the Atlanta Braves, has decided to take his pro career to Japan.

Stewart will play for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Japanese Pacific League after he agreed on a six-year contract worth more than $7 million, according to multiple reports.

Having decided not to go pro last year after the Braves reportedly reduced their signing-bonus offer to around $2 million because of an alleged wrist injury, the 6-foot-6 Stewart is considered one of the top amateur baseball prospects and was expected to go as high as the second round in the MLB draft this June.

—Field Level Media