MLB notebook: Suspensions issued over Royals-White Sox melee

Kansas City pitcher Brad Keller, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and manager Rick Renteria received suspensions for taking part in a benches-clearing incident between the teams on Wednesday.

Apr 17, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball, announced the suspensions on Friday.

Keller was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Anderson. Anderson and Renteria both were suspended one game and also fined an undisclosed amount for their actions during the skirmish.

Renteria served his suspension Friday night when the White Sox took on the Tigers in Detroit. The suspensions for Keller and Anderson are delayed pending appeals.

—Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled Saturday start and instead will undergo an MRI exam after his right elbow was “barking,” according to New York manager Mickey Callaway.

Callaway told reporters that deGrom felt pain while playing catch on Thursday. The Mets sent deGrom back to New York on Friday.

Callaway said the team would proceed cautiously with deGrom, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2010. DeGrom, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, was roughed up badly in each of his last two starts to see his ERA soar to 3.68.

—The New York Yankees signed veteran first baseman Logan Morrison to a minor league contract. MLB.com reported that Morrison has an opt-out date of July 1. He reportedly will make $1 million if added to the big league roster.

Morrison, 31, was an unsigned free agent after batting .186 with 15 homers and 39 RBIs in 95 games for the Minnesota Twins last season. He suffered a torn labrum and underwent season-ending surgery in August.

The signing of Morrison gives the Yankees insurance in case a foot injury suffered by first baseman Greg Bird turns to out be more serious than expected. Bird is one of 12 Yankees on the injured list.

—The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Eduardo Nunez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 18, due to a mid-back strain. Nunez, 31, is batting .159 with five RBIs in 17 games this season.

The team also designated right-hander Erasmo Ramirez for assignment and recalled infielders Tzu-Wei Lin and Michael Chavis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

—Field Level Media