MLB notebook: Tigers minor-leaguer dies at 27

Detroit Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday from head injuries sustained Friday in a skateboarding accident in Erie, Pa. He was 27.

Numata was playing for Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

A 14th-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010, Numata was in that franchise’s system until 2017. He was a minor-leaguer with the New York Yankees last season before signing with Detroit in November. Numata was hitting .239 in 71 games at Erie this year, and also batted .300 in six games at Triple-A Toledo.

“Though this was his first year with our organization, Chace was beloved by many from our major league club through all levels of our player development system,” the Tigers said in a statement. “He had an engaging personality that quickly established him as a leader on and off the field, and his presence will be forever remembered in our organization and beyond.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted top prospect Gavin Lux and put him in the starting lineup against the Colorado Rockies batting eighth and playing second base. He singled in the second inning on the first pitch he saw in the major leagues.

Lux, 21, was the 20th overall selection in the 2016 draft. The left-handed hitter and middle infielder began the season at Double-A Tulsa, where he hit .313 with 13 home runs in 64 games. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, he batted .392 with 13 home runs and 18 doubles in 49 games.

Los Angeles also reinstated left-handed pitcher Julio Urias from the restricted list and recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City.

—Outfielder and consensus top-15 prospect Kyle Tucker leads a group of three players promoted to the Houston Astros. Tucker, 22, appeared in 28 games last season with Houston but had spent the entire 2019 season in the minors.

In 125 games with Triple-A Round Rock, Tucker produced a .266 batting average and a .354 on-base percentage with 34 homers and 97 RBIs.

Houston also called up catcher Garrett Stubbs and left-hander Cionel Perez. Stubbs, 26, made his major league debut earlier this season and played in nine games. Perez, 23, primarily has been a starter in the minors, but he has pitched in relief in 11 appearances in the majors.

—The Baltimore Orioles activated designated hitter Mark Trumbo from the 60-day injured list, and he made his season debut with a double in four at-bats against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Trumbo, 33, had not played in a major league game since Aug. 19, 2018, because of a right knee injury. The two-time All Star is a career .250 hitter with 218 homers and 626 RBIs. In his abbreviated 2018 season, Trumbo hit .261 with 17 home runs.

To make room for Trumbo on the 40-man roster, pitcher Tom Eshelman was designated for assignment.

—The Toronto Blue Jays activated left-hander Clayton Richard following his second long sting on the injured list this season.

Richard missed eight weeks at the beginning of the year with a stress reaction in his right knee before missing the past seven weeks with a left lat strain. In 10 games this season, Richard is 1-5 with a 5.96 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays also recalled lefty Thomas Pannone from Triple-A Buffalo. The 25-year-old is 3-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 30 games (six starts) for Toronto this season.

—Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton left Washington’s game after two innings, and he is set to undergo an MRI on his right knee.

Eaton, who was walking with a visible limp after the Nationals’ 7-3 loss to the New York Mets, was starting for the first time since he was hit by a pitch Wednesday and came away with a bruised right knee.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters after Monday’s game that the injury actually could be a hamstring issue. Eaton, 30, is batting .288 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Nationals in 128 games.

