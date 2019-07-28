MLB notebook: Twins add bullpen help with Romo

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-handed reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Sergio Romo (54) pitches during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Romo, the Twins will receive minor league righty Chris Vallimont and a player to be named later. The Marlins acquired minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz in the deal.

Romo, 36, is 2-0 with 17 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 38 games for the Marlins this season. Romo owns a career ERA of 2.91 and is a three-time World Series champion.

Diaz, 22, hitting .297 with a .339 on-base percentage, 19 home runs, 27 doubles and 61 RBIs across Class-A and Double-A. Vallimont, 22, is the Marlins’ No. 23 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and is 6-7 with a 3.16 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 19 starts at the Class-A level.

—New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu missed his team’s game against the Red Sox in Boston because of a low-grade groin strain suffered in Friday’s game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game it is possible LeMahieu could need a stint on the 10-day injured list. However, after the game, Boone said LeMahieu might be able to play in Sunday’s contest off the bench.

LeMahieu, 31, is batting .332 with 15 homers and a career-best 71 RBIs in 95 games in his first season with New York.

—Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz was released from a Boston hospital, nearly seven weeks after being shot in his native Dominican Republic, according to ESPN, which added Ortiz is continuing his recuperation at home.

Known to Red Sox fans as “Big Papi,” the 43-year-old Ortiz was shot June 9 as he sat in a nightclub in Santo Domingo. He had emergency surgery that night, then was flown to by air ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital the following day.

In all, he has undergone three surgeries to treat his wounds and resulting complications. So far, police in the Dominican Republic have arrested 14 people in connection with the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

—The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Nick Markakis and shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list.

Markakis suffered a fractured left wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday, though The Athletic reported he won’t require surgery and could return in September.

Swanson has missed the past two games because of heel soreness. The Braves reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the 10-day IL and recalled veteran outfielder Adam Duvall from Triple-A Gwinnett.

—Veteran infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist, who left the Chicago Cubs in May amid a divorce, hopes to return to the team from the restricted list this season, according to multiple reports.

Cubs president Theo Epstein told reporters that Zobrist, 38, is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next week. The Cubs must reinstate him no later than Aug. 31 for him to have postseason eligibility.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed right-hander Parker Markel off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and are sending him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Markel, 28, had been designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday. In five games with the Mariners earlier this season, he posted a 15.43 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.

—The Mariners claimed outfielder Keon Broxton, who was designated for assignment by Baltimore last Sunday.

Broxton played in 37 games with a .204 batting averaging, .611 OPS and 49 strikeouts with the Orioles.

—The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Jake Diekman from the Kansas City Royals, both teams announced.

Diekman, 32, is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 appearances. However, he has struck out 63 in just 41 2/3 innings.

Kansas City received two minor league prospects, outfielder Dairon Blanco and right-hander Ismael Aquino.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis, which he sustained on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander reliever Jaime Schultz from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He pitched three scoreless innings in three appearances for Los Angeles in April.