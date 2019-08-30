MLB notebook: Twins smash MLB record for road homers

The Minnesota Twins broke the single-season record for most road home runs on Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

Aug 29, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; (Left to right) Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20), center fielder Jake Cave (60), and right fielder Ehire Adrianza (13) celebrate their win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Minnesota Twins won 10-5. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Cave’s third-inning leadoff blast against White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease pushed the Twins’ homer total to 139, topping the mark of 138 by the 2001 San Francisco Giants.

The number climbed to 141 when the next batter, C.J. Cron, followed with a drive to center field. Cave then hit his second solo homer of the game in the seventh to make it 142. The Twins cruised to a 10-5 victory over the White Sox.

The Twins still have 16 more road games left to pad the record, starting Friday with a four-game series against the Tigers in Detroit.

—Mike Trout is expected to be back in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., after missing Wednesday’s game against Texas with a sore right foot.

—Extended protective netting will be in place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards by Sept. 5, when the Orioles return to Baltimore.

The team committed to making the move earlier this season.

“Crews are extending protective netting at the same height of the existing backstop netting down each foul line to near each foul pole,” the team said in a statement. “The Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority ... researched all available options and performed due diligence to determine that this is the best and safest option for Oriole Park.”

The Orioles will meet the Texas Rangers on Sept. 5.

—Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was not in the lineup in Kansas City after being hit in the helmet by a pitch during Wednesday’s loss to the Royals.

A’s manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the game that Chapman will avoid the concussion protocol. Melvin said Chapman woke up with a mild headache.

Melvin said the team will proceed with precaution but expects to have him back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Yankees in New York.

—Field Level Media