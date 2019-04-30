MLB notebook: Wacha, Freeland activated, start Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander Michael Wacha from the 10-day injured list Monday in time for him to start against the Washington Nationals.

Apr 29, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws the ball against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals optioned rookie right-hander Ryan Helsley to Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals placed Wacha on the 10-day injured list with patellar tendinitis in his left knee on April 22, retroactive to April 19.

Wacha is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA through four starts this season, including a 6-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in his most recent start on April 17. He has 24 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

—Left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland makes his way back to the mound for the Colorado Rockies, coming off the 10-day injured list in time to start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Freeland missed time with a blister on his left middle finger and was placed on the injured list April 22. He is 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA, 10 walks and 30 strikeouts in five starts this season and he is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against the Brewers in his career.

To make room for Freeland, right-handed pitcher DJ Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The 29-year-old Johnson is 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA, nine walks and nine strikeouts over 12 appearances with the Rockies this season.

—New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano received good news as the MRI exam taken on his injured left hand came back negative.

Cano was hit by a fastball while failing to check his swing in the first inning of Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Initial X-rays came back negative, but Cano’s hand was swollen so the team sent him for further testing.

The 36-year-old veteran was not in Monday’s lineup against the Cincinnati Reds but is expected to return later in the week.

—Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich was held out against the Colorado Rockies due to a back ailment.

The reigning National League MVP departed Sunday’s game against the New York Mets in the fifth inning after experiencing lower back discomfort.

Yelich is listed as day to day, according to Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell. Ben Gamel is penciled in to start in right field in place of Yelich.

Yelich is tied with Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger for the major league lead in homers with 14. That ties for the most homers in major league history before May 1.

—San Diego rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was not in the starting lineup for the Padres’ road game against the Atlanta Braves due to a hamstring injury.

Tatis was hurt when he did a split as he stretched for a throw at second base Sunday at Washington. He left the game afterward and woke up Monday with a sore hamstring.

Tatis, who is hitting .300 with six homers and 13 RBIs, was not placed on the injured list, but the team had scheduled further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Utility man Greg Garcia was set to start at shortstop for the first time this season and serve as San Diego’s leadoff hitter.

—The Tampa Bay Rays called up first baseman Nate Lowe. Ranked as the No. 3 prospect at his position by MLB.com, Lowe batted .300 with three homers, eight doubles, 14 RBIs, 16 runs scored and 17 walks in 21 games at Triple-A Durham.

Lowe, 23, appeared in 18 games during spring training and batted .366 with two homers and seven RBIs.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound left-handed hitter could immediately replace Ji-Man Choi as the starter at first base.

—The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Derek Holland on the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise of his left index finger.

The 32-year-old Holland was placed on the IL retroactive to Sunday. He last pitched on Saturday when he gave up six runs and six hits over five innings in a loss to the New York Yankees.

Holland is 1-4 with a 5.34 ERA in six starts. He has struck out 40 batters in 32 innings. Left-hander Ty Blach was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

—Veteran right-hander Ervin Santana elected free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment to the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Santana, 36, was designated for assignment three days earlier after a rocky start to the season. He went 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts, allowing 14 earned runs on 19 hits in 13 1/3 innings.

The White Sox will not be on the hook for the remainder of Santana’s salary, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He signed a minor league deal with Chicago during the offseason and made the Opening Day roster out of spring training.

In 15 seasons in the big leagues, Santana is 149-127 with a 4.09 ERA. The two-time All-Star has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and White Sox. He is a two-time All-Star.

—Field Level Media