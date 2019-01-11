MLB notebook: White Sox sign OF Jay, still seek Machado

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with veteran free agent outfielder Jon Jay, the club announced Thursday.

Jay, 33, is the second player signed by the White Sox who is also a friend and workout partner of superstar free agent Manny Machado, who Chicago is hoping to land. The White Sox also signed first baseman Yonder Alonso, Machado’s brother-in-law.

“Jon is a veteran major leaguer who can help a team win in any number of ways,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “From getting on base consistently, to being a solid hitter, smart baserunner and solid defender at all three outfield spots, Jon makes any team better.”

Jay split the 2018 season between Kansas City and Arizona, combining to hit .268 with three home runs and 40 RBIs over 143 games. His seven triples were a career high, while his 74 runs scored and 586 plate appearances both were the second-highest marks of his career.

—The Seattle Mariners have signed free agent right-handed pitcher Cory Gearrin and free agent infielder Tim Beckham to one-year contracts.

The Beckham deal is worth $1.75 million with another $250,000 worth of incentives, according to a USA Today report. No terms have been made available yet on Gearrin’s deal.

Beckham, 28, a former No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008, hit .230 in 96 games with the Baltimore Orioles last season. Gearrin, 32, is a Tennessee native who went 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and one save in 62 appearances last season, when he split time between the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics.

—The New York Mets have signed free agent infielder Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal.

Lowrie, 34, is coming off his best season. The first-time All-Star batted .267 with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs in 157 games with the Oakland Athletics in 2018.

In 11 major league seasons, including with the Boston Red Sox (2008-11), Houston Astros (2012, 2015) and the A’s (2013-14, 2016-18), the switch-hitter has compiled a .262 career average with 104 homers, 259 doubles and 509 RBIs.

—Second baseman Brian Dozier agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Dozier received interest from multiple teams, including the New York Mets, after splitting last season between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. Dozier played the final 47 games of the season with the Dodgers following a midseason trade but had only 26 hits in 143 at-bats.

He posted a career-low .215 batting average but still posted decent power numbers with 21 home runs — 16 with the Twins — and 30 doubles.

—The Los Angeles Angels and the city of Anaheim have agreed to a one-year lease extension that will keep the club in Angel Stadium through the 2020 season.

This gives the two sides more time to explore long-term ballpark possibilities — including renovations or a new stadium, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In October, the Angels opted out of a lease provision that would have locked them into the 52-year-old stadium through 2029.

—Field Level Media