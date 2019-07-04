MLB notebook: Yankees’ Boone calls Torres snub ‘a joke’

Snubs involving players perfectly capable of making the All-Star team continue to be a yearly tradition, and in 2019, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is speaking out about one of his own — infielder Gleyber Torres.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s a joke that he’s not on that team,” Boone told reporters before the Yankees’ Subway Series game with the crosstown New York Mets on Wednesday. “Gleyber Torres not an All-Star? You can kick rocks on that one. That’s ridiculous.”

The Yankees, leading the American League with a 54-29 record heading into Wednesday’s games, will still send three players to Cleveland for next week’s festivities. Catcher Gary Sanchez and second baseman DJ LeMahieu will start, and stopper Aroldis Chapman will be in the bullpen.

Boone still gave a big vote of confidence to Torres, saying, “He’s been unbelievable for us. First-place club, the offensive consistency he’s had, the power, the on-base, the playing both positions in the middle infield. Yeah, it doesn’t seem right to me that he isn’t on that team.”

—The Los Angeles Angels announced that All-Star second baseman Tommy La Stella has a fractured right tibia and will miss eight to 10 weeks.

La Stella sustained the injury Tuesday night when he fouled a 97-mph fastball off his right shin in the sixth inning of the Angels’ win over the Texas Rangers.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old was named to his first All-Star Game.

—Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios were named as injury replacements to the AL All-Star team.

The three replace La Stella, Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence (groin) and Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi (blister).

Pence is on the injured list with a groin injury suffered on June 16. Odorizzi went on the injured list Wednesday.

—Not only were the runs coming in bunches this past weekend at London in a two-game series between the Yankees and Red Sox, so were the merchandise sales.

Major League Baseball announced there were record merchandise sales for one day, and at a single venue, for the series between AL East rivals at London Stadium. The league’s previous three-day record for merchandise sales came during the 2008 All-Star Game festivities at New York. MLB didn’t divulge the amount of sales.

Announced attendance was 118,718 for the two games, including a crowd of 59,659 that was the largest for a single MLB regular-season game since 2003. It was also the largest attendance for an MLB game on international soil.

—Washington ace Max Scherzer was placed on the paternity list prior to the Nationals’ Wednesday game against the Miami Marlins.

Scherzer’s wife, Erica, reportedly is due to give birth Thursday.

The All-Star right-hander is expected to make his next scheduled start Saturday at home against the Kansas City Royals.

—The Tampa Bay Rays placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle strain and recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham.

The Rays also activated right-hander Jose De Leon from the 60-day disabled list after his recovery from Tommy John surgery and optioned him to Durham.

To make room on the 40-man roster, utility man Andrew Velazquez was traded to the Cleveland Indians for international bonus pool money.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers moved to bolster their bullpen for the second half and beyond, acquiring right-hander Casey Sadler from the Rays in exchange for minor league right-hander Nathan Witt.

Sadler, 28, has a 1.86 ERA in nine relief appearances with the Rays this season. The Dodgers added Sadler to the 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Witt, 23, is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 22 appearances with Class-A Great Lakes. To make room for Sadler, Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill (left forearm strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

—Domestic violence charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera were dropped in New Jersey.

At a hearing in Atlantic City Municipal Court, prosecutor Kelley Blanchet said the case couldn’t go forward without the cooperation of the alleged victim. His girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo told Judge Billie J. Moore through an interpreter that she didn’t want to press charges and hadn’t been pressured into that decision.

Herrera was accused of domestic assault against his girlfriend on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

—The Yankees activated Domingo German from the injured and optioned left-hander Stephen Tarpley to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

German was schedule to start Wednesday in the finale of the brief-two-game interleague series with the Mets. The 26-year-old, who has been out since June 7 with a left hip flexor strain, is 9-2 in 13 games (12 starts) with a 3.86 ERA.

—Field Level Media