MLB notebook: Yankees' Chapman return from DL uncertain

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Saturday there is no guarantee closer Aroldis Chapman will pitch again in the regular season.

Aug 21, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) delivers a pitch in the twelfth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

“The timeline is tougher because the season is now only a month left to go,” Cashman said of the 30-year-old left-hander. “We’re hopeful but I can’t tell you with any level of confidence one way or the other.”

Chapman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 22 with left knee tendinitis. Since then, he has had two platelet-rich plasma injections and has been dealing with knee pain since at least May. Zach Britton, Dellin Betances and David Robertson have shared the closer duties in Chapman’s absence.

On the season, the five-time All-Star Chapman is 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA. He has appeared in 50 games and has 31 saves.

—The Yankees activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list and also added outfielder Andrew McCutchen and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the active roster.

Sanchez had been sidelined with a groin injury. He last played for the Yankees on July 23 but was in the lineup batting fifth for the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers, going 0-for-4.

McCutchen, who was obtained from the San Francisco Giants on Friday, played right field and hit first against the Tigers, going 0-for-3 in his Yankees debut. Hechavarria, also acquired Friday from the Pittsburgh Pirates, wasn’t in the starting lineup but later appeared as a defensive replacement.

—The Cleveland Indians added third baseman Josh Donaldson to their big league roster and reinstated outfielder Rajai Davis from the disabled list during a busy day of transactions.

Donaldson joined the active roster one day after the Indians acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a player to be named later. The 2015 American League MVP hit .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in just 36 games this season for the Blue Jays while hampered with injuries.

Aug 28, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) hits a home run during the third inning in a game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY/ Reuters

Davis, 37, is hitting .246 with one home run, six RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 81 games this season. He has been out since Aug. 19 with an illness. The Indians also promoted right-hander Jon Edwards and catcher Eric Haase from Triple-A Columbus while designating right-hander Evan Marshall for assignment.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated infielder Chase Utley from the disabled list and added recent acquisitions David Freese and Ryan Madson to the active roster.

The Dodgers also recalled infielder/catcher Kyle Farmer, infielder/outfielder Tim Locastro and outfielders Andrew Toles and Alex Verdugo while reinstating left-hander Zac Rosscup from the disabled list.

Los Angeles entered the day one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West and hopes its new arrivals will help close the gap in the season’s final month.

—The Chicago Cubs activated third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Addison Russell from the disabled list.

The moves bolster the Cubs’ lineup as the team seeks its second World Series championship in the past three seasons. Chicago entered the day with the best record in the National League at 79-55 despite the extended absence of one of its best players.

Bryant, 26, last played on July 23 after experiencing inflammation in his left shoulder. The former NL MVP entered the day hitting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 76 games. Russell, 24, was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 20 with a sprained left middle finger.

—The Seattle Mariners activated ace left-hander James Paxton from the disabled list to start the team’s night game against the Oakland Athletics.

Paxton had been sidelined since taking a line drive off his pitching forearm on Aug. 14 against the Athletics. He was struck in the first inning of that start by Jed Lowrie’s sharply hit ball. Paxton is 10-5 with a 3.68 ERA in 24 starts this season.

Seattle expanded its roster by promoting right-handers Chasen Bradford, Ryan Cook and Justin Grimm, left-hander James Pazos, catcher David Freitas and infielder/outfielder Kristopher Negron from Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners also designated right-hander Rob Whalen for assignment and outrighted right-hander Christian Bergman to Tacoma.

—Field Level Media