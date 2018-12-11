MLB notebook: Yankees' GM nixes bid for Harper

Don’t expect to see Bryce Harper donning pinstripes in the Bronx next year.

FILE PHOTO: Washington Nationals batter Bryce Harper flips his bat after striking out against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of their day-night doubleheader during the third inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Washington September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday at the winter meetings in Las Vegas that he has no intention of bidding for the star free agent outfielder.

“We don’t have an (unlimited) amount of dollars to be playing with, in any marketplace,” Cashman told reporters. “So I think if you want to ask about something that fits more.”

Cashman cited the fact that the Yankees have six outfielders as his rationale behind not chasing Harper, a six-time All-Star. He also said he wouldn’t view Harper as an option to play first base.

—The Detroit Tigers signed free agent right-hander Tyson Ross to a one-year contract, the team announced.

While the Tigers didn’t announce the financial details, multiple reports indicated that the contract is worth $5.75 million.

Ross, 32, was a second-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2008. He made his major league debut with the A’s in 2010 and since has pitched for the San Diego Padres (two stints), Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.

—The Kansas City Royals are finalizing a one-year, $5.25 million contract with former Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, according to multiple reports.

The deal, which is pending a physical, reportedly includes $1 million in additional incentives.

Hamilton, 28, ranked fourth last season among center fielders in defensive runs saved by FanGraphs’ measure. He also batted .236 with four home runs, 29 RBIs and 34 stolen bases. In six MLB seasons, all with the Reds, he has batted .245 with 21 homers, 161 RBIs and 277 stolen bases, having stolen at least 56 bases in four straight seasons from 2014-17.

—In the annual offseason fight for pitching, Dallas Keuchel is becoming one of the most coveted arms on the free agent market.

Keuchel, 30, won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award and spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros, including three 200-inning campaigns.

He could be the next domino to fall in the offseason chase for starting pitching, following the seven-year, $140 million pact between Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals finalized last week. Keuchel is the top target of the Atlanta Braves, per MLB insider Jon Heyman, after the team lured third baseman Josh Donaldson and brought back catcher Brian McCann.

—Chili Davis has been named hitting coach of the New York Mets, two months after he was fired by the Chicago Cubs.

Davis spent one season with the Cubs and replaces Pat Roessler, who was fired after Mickey Callaway’s first season as Mets’ manager.

Davis has filled the same role for the Boston Red Sox and Athletics since 2012.

—Sunday Night Baseball will begin an hour earlier this season, with broadcasts to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Sep 4, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton watches after hitting a game winning solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN started the Sunday Night Baseball telecast in 1990, and commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the possibility of earlier start times during the playoffs as the league attempts to improve fan engagement. The show begins March 31 with a National League East game between the Braves and Phillies in Philadelphia.

The coveted slot is a showcase as the final game on the schedule almost every Sunday during MLB season.

