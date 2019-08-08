MLB notebook: Yankees' Torres avoids IL

The New York Yankees didn’t have to add Gleyber Torres to their long injured list Wednesday, as tests on the infielder came back negative after he had to leave two games in the previous three days.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 3, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Torres was sent back to New York for evaluation — including an MRI exam — after he again experienced what was described as ‘core pain’ following Tuesday night’s 9-4 win at the Baltimore Orioles.

“Went through a battery of tests today and everything checked out OK,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters about Torres before Wednesday’s 14-2 victory in Baltimore, according to MLB.com. “MRIs, testing again for a sports hernia, any strains, and everything turned out to be negative. Looking at him as day-to-day. I think he’s upbeat, he feels good, so he’s on his way back now, and he’ll travel with us to Toronto.”

Torres also left Sunday’s home game against the Boston Red Sox because of the same core ailment, undergoing tests that night at a hospital.

—Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi has been selected to lead the United States team as it attempts to qualify for a spot in the 2020 Olympics.

Baseball will be an Olympic sport for the first time since 2008 next summer in Tokyo.

USA Baseball chose Girardi to manage the team in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 in November. Two teams from among the 12 participants — the top finisher from the Americas and the top from the Asia/Oceania region — will join host Japan as the first entrants in the Olympic field. If the U.S. doesn’t win the Americas region, it will have a second chance at an Americas tournament in February.

—The Chicago Cubs signed free agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy, per multiple reports.

The 33-year-old veteran was designated for assignment last week and cleared waivers after being released by the Los Angeles Angels.

Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games with the Angels in 2019, his first year with the team and his 10th season in the majors.

—Sidelined Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia underwent left knee surgery on Tuesday.

The team announced he had “successful” left knee joint preservation surgery at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., adding he would rehabilitate in Arizona.

Pedroia, who turns 36 this month, played just three games with the Red Sox in 2018 and only six games so far in 2019. He last played for Boston on April 17 against the New York Yankees but felt a pop in his knee during that game.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks designated three-time All-Star closer Greg Holland for assignment.

The 33-year-old right-hander, who led the National League in saves two years ago, lost his closer’s role last month after blowing his fifth save in 22 chances.

Holland, who signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Arizona this winter, is 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves in 40 appearances in 2019.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Holland’s 40th and final game for the Diamondbacks on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies triggered a $100,000 performance bonus in his contract.

—The Miami Marlins placed shortstop Miguel Rojas on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and summoned infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A New Orleans.

Rojas exited Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at the New York Mets with the injury and an MRI confirmed it was serious enough to warrant an IL stint.

Rojas, 30, is batting .289 with four homers and 33 RBIs in 108 games this season.

—Another foul ball led to an injury at a baseball stadium over the weekend, sparking a request from two Illinois senators for data from Major League Baseball surrounding such instances and the league’s response to them.

Democratic senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin made the request and said they plan to create a working database on stadium safety.

Both senators addressed commissioner Rob Manfred in a letter this week after sending one previously in June.

—The Texas Rangers launched an investigation into the alleged harassment of a Hispanic family at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Saturday and also have offered tickets to the family for any home game in 2019.

Jessica Romero posted a picture on Facebook of herself with husband Ramon and their young son from Saturday’s game against Detroit that shows the patron seated directly behind them making a derogatory gesture. She said the fan made racist comments and that he intentionally aimed to ruin the photo.

Ramon Romero, who said he has bought 10-game mini-plans from the Rangers for nearly a decade, told the Dallas Morning News he was “in shock” after hearing about the incident from his wife. The Rangers released a statement earlier this week condemning the incident.

—Field Level Media