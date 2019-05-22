MLB notebook: Yelich out due to back spasms

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to back spasms.

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, was replaced in right field by Ben Gamel for the game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Yelich’s back “locked up on him,” and it had nothing to do with baseball activities. Yelich missed five full games and parts of two others in late April and early May due to back troubles.

The 27-year-old entered Tuesday as the major league leader with 19 homers. He is batting .325 with 41 RBIs.

—Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez wasn’t in the starting lineup for the second straight night due to a heel injury and was slated to undergo a precautionary MRI exam.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters Baez kept saying while sitting out Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies that the heel hurt.

Baez sustained the injury during Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals while fielding a ball in the third inning. He departed in the sixth inning. He is batting .319 with 11 homers and 31 RBIs.

—Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle, while designated hitter Shohei Ohtani avoided a serious injury to his right ring finger. Both players were hurt in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Simmons underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday, and the results determined he had a Grade 3 ankle sprain. General manager Billy Eppler said in a statement that Simmons would see a foot and ankle specialist on Wednesday.

Ohtani was hit on the finger Monday as he swung and missed for a strikeout during an eighth-inning at-bat immediately before Simmons came to the plate. He was in the lineup Tuesday as the Angels’ designated hitter.

—Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias was activated from administrative leave, eight days after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Urias was placed on administrative leave on May 14, a day after he was arrested following an alleged dispute with a female acquaintance in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area shopping mall.

Reports indicated that the woman went to the ground at some point during what was described as an argument, but both Urias and his female companion denied that a physical altercation took place. Urias reportedly spent the night in jail and was released on a $20,000 bond.

—The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Dee Gordon and third baseman Ryon Healy on the 10-day injured list.

Gordon, 31, sustained a contusion on his right wrist when he was struck by a pitch on May 9 against the New York Yankees. After sitting out three games, he is just 3-for-22 (.136) since returning to the field on May 13. Healy, 27, left Monday night’s game at Texas in the sixth inning due to lower back inflammation.

The Mariners announced four other transactions, including the promotion of left-hander Tommy Milone from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday against the Rangers. Rookie infielder Dylan Moore (wrist) was reinstated from the IL. Infielder Shed Long was recalled from Tacoma while right-hander Parker Markel was optioned to Tacoma.

—The Houston Astros placed right-hander Collin McHugh on the 10-day injured list due to discomfort in his throwing elbow.

McHugh, 31, is just 3-4 with a 6.04 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) this season. He began the season as a starter before being demoted to the bullpen after being rocked for eight runs and seven hits in three innings in a loss to the Kansas City Royals on May 7.

Houston recalled right-hander Brady Rodgers from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Rodgers was 4-0 with a 3.22 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) at Round Rock. Rodgers, 28, made five major league appearances — including one start — for the Astros in 2016, going 0-1 with a 15.12 ERA.

