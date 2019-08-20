MLB roundup: Cards lose no-hit bid in eighth

Dakota Hudson held the visiting Milwaukee Brewers hitless for 6 2/3 innings Monday night, propelling the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-0 victory.

Hudson (12-6) exited with a no-hitter intact with two outs in the seventh inning after walking Eric Thames with his 111th pitch. Yasmani Grandal ended the combined no-hitter one inning later with a two-out double off reliever Giovanny Gallegos.

Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller got the last out in the eighth inning with the bases loaded, then closed out the game in the ninth to earn his fifth save. Hudson had seven strikeouts but allowed four walks.

The division-leading Cardinals won for the eighth time in 10 games. The Brewers have lost five of their past seven games. Kolten Wong (groundout) and Dexter Fowler (single) drove in runs for St. Louis in the fifth inning, and Paul DeJong added a solo homer in the sixth.

Nationals 13, Pirates 0

Trea Turner hit a three-run homer, Matt Adams and Asdrubal Cabrera each hit two-run dingers, and Adam Eaton hit a solo shot as Washington cruised to victory at Pittsburgh.

Washington racked up 11 runs in the first four innings after hitting eight homers Sunday in a 16-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Nationals have won seven of their past eight games and have scored 62 runs in their past five games.

Nationals starter Joe Ross pitched 3 1/3 scoreless, three-hit innings before he left after getting hit in the right leg by a Josh Bell comebacker. Javy Guerra (2-1) took over and was perfect for 3 2/3 innings.

Royals 5, Orioles 4

Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on back-to-back pitches starting the seventh inning, helping Kansas City win at Baltimore. The Royals ended a two-game losing streak while the Orioles dropped their eighth consecutive game.

Kansas City scored three in the sixth and was up 3-2 when Lopez homered on the first pitch of that seventh inning off Gabriel Ynoa. Dini followed with his solo shot on the next pitch. Dini’s first major league home run and gave the Royals a three-run lead.

Kansas City starter Jorge Lopez (2-7) gave up one run on two hits in five innings. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth for his 22nd save despite allowing a home run to Rio Ruiz.

White Sox 6, Twins 4

Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer, and Yolmer Sanchez drove in a run with a suicide squeeze to lead Chicago to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Ryan Goins went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for Chicago, which snapped a seven-game losing streak at Target Field. Jorge Polanco homered and drove in two runs for Minnesota, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Chicago’s Ivan Nova (9-9) overcame a rocky start to improve to 5-0 in his past six starts, allowing two runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Alex Colome, despite giving up three hits and a run in the ninth, picked up his 24th save.

Astros 5, Tigers 4

Yuli Gurriel had a two-run double as part of a four-run first inning, and Houston then used some gritty bullpen work to fend off visiting Detroit.

Gurriel drove home Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez with his double to straightaway center field and later scored on a fielding error by Tigers left fielder Brandon Dixon to cap the Astros’ early four-run outburst.

Houston extended its lead to 5-2 before holding tight down the stretch, with relievers Hector Rondon, Will Harris and Roberto Osuna (28th save) putting together the final 10 outs. Ronny Rodriguez and Travis Demeritte homered for the Tigers.

Padres 3, Reds 2

Francisco Mejia hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning, and Kirby Yates worked out of a ninth-inning jam as San Diego won at Cincinnati.

Josh VanMeter had an RBI single off Yates in the ninth to make it 3-2, but the closer induced a fielder’s choice to retire the potential tying run in a rundown between third and home for the second out. After plunking Jose Iglesias to load the bases, Yates fanned Eugenio Suarez for his 36th save and third in three days.

Greg Garcia was 2-for-4 with two runs, and Manny Machado had an RBI single for the Padres, who have won four of their past five games.

Mariners 9, Rays 3

Tom Murphy hit two home runs and drove in four runs as Seattle defeated Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla. Austin Nola also homered for the Mariners, who improved to 5-2 on their nine-game trip.

Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows went deep for the Rays, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. The Rays’ lead over the idle Oakland A’s for the American League’s second and final wild card was trimmed to one game.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (13-10) pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out five.

—Field Level Media