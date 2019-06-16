MLB notebook: Yanks add slugger Encarnacion from Mariners

The New York Yankees acquired designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 11, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (10) looks on after being called out on a third strike against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple outlets report the Mariners and Yankees will split the remainder of Encarnacion’s contract, and the Yankees will send back pitching prospect Juan Then, who was traded from the Mariners to the Yankees in November of 2017.

The 36-year-old Encarnacion, who has missed Seattle’s last three games due to soreness in his back, is leading the American League in home runs with 21 this season, his first with the Mariners. In his 15th season, he has hit 401 home runs during a career that also included stints with the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.

He was dealt to Seattle by the Cleveland Indians in December for Carlos Santana and cash as part of a three-team trade that sent Jake Bauers from the Tampa Bay Rays to Cleveland.

—The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day injured list, one day after he struggled during a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs said Hendricks is suffering from shoulder inflammation. He lasted just 4 2/3 innings against the Dodgers and gave up five runs and six hits.

Hendricks, who is 7-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 14 starts this season, had won three straight starts and six consecutive decisions prior to Friday’s rough outing.

— Atlanta Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb exited his start against the Philadelphia Phillies after getting hit in the back of the head with a line drive.

In the third inning, a comebacker hit by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit off Newcomb’s head and into the Philadelphia dugout for a ground-rule double. The line drive exited Realmuto’s bat at 102 mph. Newcomb turned his head away before impact but was still hit squarely.

A trainer came to check on Newcomb before he walked off the field under his own power. The 26-year-old gave up two unearned runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three.

—The Los Angeles Angels designated right-handed reliever Cody Allen for assignment, giving up on the free-agent signee who started the season as the closer.

The Angels signed Allen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract in the offseason. He spent the previous seven seasons with Cleveland, where he had at least 24 saves in five straight seasons, including a career-high 34 in 2015.

But with the Angels, he struggled. He lost his closer role in late April after a four-game stretch in which he allowed five runs, including three home runs.

—A Babe Ruth jersey, circa 1928-30, sold for a record $5.64 million at auction. The sale of the New York Yankees jersey bested the $4.4 million previously paid for one he wore in 1920, according to Hunt Auctions.

The jersey — gray with YANKEES emblazoned across the chest — was one of more than 400 pieces of Ruth memorabilia supplied by his family and some collectors for the auction, which was held Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The seller of the jersey was anonymous, ABC News reported. The name of the buyer was not revealed.

—The Tampa Bay Rays recalled right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Durham and sent down infielder Daniel Robertson.

Faria, 25, pitched two scoreless innings in April in his first stint with the team this season. He is 9-8 with a 4.22 ERA in 34 games (26 starts) over parts of three seasons with Tampa Bay, striking out 135 batters in 153 2/3 innings.

—The New York Mets acquired right-hander Brooks Pounders from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations.

Pounders will be added to the major league roster, with right-hander Tim Peterson optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

The 28-year-old Pounders appeared in 24 games for Triple-A Columbus this season and had a 2-1 record and 2.31 ERA with one save. In 38 major league games over three seasons with the Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels, Pounders has a 3-2 record and an 8.92 ERA in 38 1/3 innings.

—The Cincinnati Reds placed left-hander Wandy Peralta on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip flexor strain and recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville.

Ervin, 26, hit .250 (4-for-16) with a double, a triple and two RBIs in 10 games with the Reds earlier this season. He played all three outfield positions, making two starts in center field and one start in right.

Peralta is 0-1 with a 5.96 ERA in 28 relief appearances this season. He has allowed five homers in 22 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media