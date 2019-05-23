Mets place starters Cano and McNeil on IL

FILE PHOTO: May 19, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) looks on from the dugout steps in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets placed second baseman Robinson Cano and infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Cano suffered a quad strain running to first base on a grounder in the third inning of Wednesday’s 6-1 win against the Washington Nationals.

The 36-year-old has struggled in his first season with the Mets, batting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 45 games. The eight-time All-Star has not homered since April 21 and has driven in only two runs this month.

McNeil, 27, sat out Wednesday’s game with a strained left hamstring. He has started games at second base, third base and in left field this year and is hitting .333 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games.

Two other members of New York’s Opening Day lineup are already on the IL: outfielders Brandon Nimmo (neck) and Michael Conforto (concussion).

The Mets did not immediately announce who would replace Cano and McNeil on the 25-man roster.

—Field Level Media