Cespedes weighs offseason surgery to repair feet

Yoenis Cespedes made a triumphant return to the New York Mets on Friday, hitting a home run and reaching base three times in a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Jul 20, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes (52) scores a run ahead of a tag by New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) on a single by left fielder Michael Conforto (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

But afterward, Cespedes delivered some sobering news that despite his return from the disabled list, he could need an offseason procedure that would sideline him for part of next season.

Cespedes was activated after missing over two months with a right hip flexor strain, but it’s his heels that have him worried.

“Cespedes says that the cause of his medical issues is calcification in both heels. He says the only way to fix the issue is surgery. He’s considering it for the off-season, but the recovery time is apparently 8-10 months,” Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs said in a tweet after the game.

Cespedes shrugged when asked if he’d be able to finish the season.

Cespedes, 32, is batting .262 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 38 games this season. He played in just 213 games total over the previous two seasons with the Mets and is owed nearly $60 million over the next two seasons.