Report: Mets, d'Arnaud avoid arbitration

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (15) makes a curtain call for the fans after he hit a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of their MLB inter-league baseball game at Citi Field in New York, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

The New York Mets avoided arbitration with catcher Travis d’Arnaud by agreeing to a one-year, $3.515 million deal, according to published reports.

The 29-year-old has spent each of his first six seasons with New York. He is a .245 lifetime hitter with 47 home runs and 162 RBIs in 397 career games.

Last season, d’Arnaud hit .200 with one homer and three RBis in only four games. He was limited by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

The veteran is expected to compete with Kevin Plawecki for a backup role behind Wilson Ramos, who signed a two-year deal with the Mets this offseason. D’Arnaud has tallied double-digit home runs three times in his career and finished seventh in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2014.

