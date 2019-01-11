Sports News
January 11, 2019 / 10:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mets, deGrom agree to one-year, $17 million deal

FILE PHOTO: Sep 21, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - 11292495

National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

The 30-year-old deGrom went 10-9 with a microscopic 1.70 ERA in 32 starts last season. He struck out a career-best 269 in 217 innings while making $7.4 million.

The right-hander also made history by winning the Cy Young Award with the fewest number of victories.

The two-time All-Star is 55-41 with 2.67 ERA in 139 starts over five seasons with the Mets.

Rotation mate Noah Syndergaard also reached a deal, agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract.

The right-handed Syndergaard, 26, went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts last season while making $2.975 million.

