Mets, deGrom agree to one-year, $17 million deal

National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

The 30-year-old deGrom went 10-9 with a microscopic 1.70 ERA in 32 starts last season. He struck out a career-best 269 in 217 innings while making $7.4 million.

The right-hander also made history by winning the Cy Young Award with the fewest number of victories.

The two-time All-Star is 55-41 with 2.67 ERA in 139 starts over five seasons with the Mets.

Rotation mate Noah Syndergaard also reached a deal, agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract.

The right-handed Syndergaard, 26, went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts last season while making $2.975 million.

