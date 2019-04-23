Mets' deGrom receives clean MRI exam

The MRI exam of New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom’s right elbow revealed no damage on Monday, and the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner could make his scheduled Friday start.

Apr 14, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at SunTrust Park.

The Mets were breathing a sigh of relief after the club ace’s exam came back clean.

“No problems whatsoever,” New York general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters. “We got the answers we were hoping for.”

After the exam came back without a problem, deGrom threw a 30-pitch bullpen session prior to Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

DeGrom was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday but “felt completely normal” during a throwing session the following day.

“After getting some treatment (Friday) and getting things moving around, I started feeling a little better,” deGrom told reporters after the Saturday session. “So I decided to throw today and actually felt good with how it went.”

DeGrom is eligible to be activated on Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers come to town.

He was roughed up badly in each of his past two starts to see his ERA soar to 3.68.

After allowing no runs and eight hits over 13 innings while winning his first two starts, deGrom allowed nine runs and 13 hits in nine innings over the past two. Most alarming was that he served up five total homers in the two setbacks.

The 30-year-old recently signed a five-year, $137.5 million extension.

DeGrom posted a spectacular 1.70 ERA and struck out 269 in 32 starts last season while winning the Cy Young Award despite having a 10-9 record.

Also Monday, the Mets activated third baseman Todd Frazier (oblique) from the injured list, and he was set to make his season debut against the Phillies. Frazier, 33, batted .213 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 115 games last season.

Left-hander Justin Wilson (elbow) was placed on the injured list, right-hander Paul Sewald was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and infielder Luis Guillorme was recalled from the same club.

The 31-year-old Wilson was 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in nine appearances this season. Sewald, 28, had a 3.60 ERA in three appearances for New York earlier this season, and the 24-year-old Guillorme was 1-for-9 in eight appearances with the Mets earlier this season.

Second baseman Robinson Cano (right hand) wasn’t listed in the starting lineup one day after being hit by a pitch.

