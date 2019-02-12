Reports: Mets' deGrom sets Opening Day deadline for extension

FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has given the club a deadline of Opening Day to reach a contract extension, asserting that he won’t negotiate during the season, according to multiple reports.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner earned a $17 million contract in arbitration for 2019 and is under team control for two more seasons. He can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

DeGrom is now represented by Jeff Berry of CAA after his former agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, became the general manager of the Mets in October. Van Wagenen has recused himself from negotiations with Berry and deGrom, according to the New York Post.

As of Tuesday, the Mets had not extended any offer to deGrom.

DeGrom, 30, is coming off one of the greatest seasons in Mets history, posting a 1.70 ERA and striking out 269 in 217 innings, good enough to win the Cy Young. He has a 55-41 career record with a 2.67 ERA in five seasons with the Mets.

—Field Level Media