Reports: Mets fire pitching coach Eiland

The New York Mets fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez, according to multiple reports, in advance of their series opener at Chicago against the Cubs on Thursday night.

Eiland was hired as the Mets pitching coach before the 2018 season, following the hiring of manager Mickey Callaway. Hernandez was hired as the Mets bullpen coach in December.

The Mets pitching staff had a 4.67 ERA entering play Thursday, 20th in the major leagues and 13th in the 15-team National League.

Callaway was on the hot seat last month following a five-game losing streak, during which New York was swept in a three-game series by the lowly Miami Marlins. But the Mets won six of their next seven games with Callaway getting a vote of confidence from team management.

The Mets entered the series at Wrigley Field having lost six of their last nine games. In those six defeats, the Mets gave up a combined 49 runs, 8.17 per game.

