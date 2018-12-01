Reports: Fan favorite Flores non-tendered by Mets

The New York Mets are parting ways with fan favorite Wilmer Flores. For real, this time.

New York reportedly elected not to tender a contract to Flores on Friday, freeing the way for the 27-year-old infielder to become a free agent.

Flores found his way into Mets’ lore on July 29, 2015 when he learned during a game that he would be traded. Flores became highly emotional and was seen weeping while playing in the infield.

But the deal that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Brewers fell apart when New York raised health concerns over outfielder Carlos Gomez and backed out of the trade.

Two nights later after thinking he had played his final game for the franchise, Flores hit a dramatic walk-off homer in the 12th inning as the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 2-1. New York went on to play in the World Series, falling to the Kansas City Royals.

Flores batted .262 with 68 homers and 253 RBIs in 581 games over six seasons with the Mets. He had 16 or more homers three times, with a high of 18 in 2017.

Flores batted. 267 with 11 homers and 51 RBIs in 126 games last season when he made $3.4 million.

The Mets did tender catcher Travis d’Arnaud despite the fact he played in just four games in 2018.

The 29-year-old tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow in April and underwent Tommy John surgery. It isn’t yet known if he will be ready for the start of the 2019 campaign.

D’Arnaud has a career average of .245 with 47 homers and 162 RBIs in 397 games over six seasons with New York.

—Field Level Media