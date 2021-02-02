Report: Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway faces harassment allegations

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is accused of making inappropriate advances in the past toward five women in sports media, The Athletic reported Monday night.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Callaway, fired by the Mets after the 2019 season, is currently the Los Angeles Angels’ pitching coach.

He reportedly sent shirtless photos to women, sent repeated invitations to meet with them and commented on their appearance. Callaway allegedly pushed his crotch near the face of one of the women.

The incidents reportedly happened during his time as manager of the Mets (2018 and 2019) and during his prior stint as a coach with the Cleveland Indians (2013-17).

None of the women’s names were published by The Athletic.

Asked for comment by The Athletic, Callaway wrote in an email, “Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

The story comes just weeks after the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter after learning he sent explicit texts to a female journalist.

New Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement regarding Callaway, “The conduct reported in The Athletic story (Monday) is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated under my ownership.”

Mets team president Sandy Alderson added in a statement, “I was appalled by the actions reported (Monday) of former manager Mickey Callaway. I was unaware of the conduct described in the story at the time of Mickey’s hire or at any time during my tenure as General Manager. We have already begun a review of our hiring processes to ensure our vetting of new employees is more thorough and comprehensive.”

The Indians issued a statement: “We were made aware for the first time (Monday night) of the allegations in The Athletic regarding Mickey Callaway’s behavior towards women. We are currently reviewing the matter internally and in consultation with Major League Baseball to determine appropriate next steps. Our organization unequivocally does not condone this type of behavior. We seek to create an inclusive work environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can feel safe and comfortable to do their jobs.”

The Angels said in a statement, “The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies. We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB.”

--Field Level Media