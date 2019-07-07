Reports: Mets GM throws chair in heated meeting

The All-Star break is not quite here yet, but the New York Mets have had enough drama to fill numerous seasons, and that was before their general manager reportedly threw a chair during a heated meeting with the coaching staff.

FILE PHOTO - Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen during the MLB annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports Saturday, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen called for a meeting with manager Mickey Callaway and the team’s coaches immediately following Friday night’s meltdown, and then ripped into them over the fact the Mets’ bullpen wasted a solid seven-inning outing by starter Jacob deGrom.

After deGrom gave up only two runs over seven innings, the Mets surrendered five runs in the ninth — with four of them charged to closer Edwin Diaz — and lost 7-2.

At the end of the meeting, according to multiple outlets, Van Wagenen threw a chair and yelled at Callaway to go do his “(expletive) press conference.” According to the New York Post, the first outlet to report the incident, assistant GM Allard Baird was also in the meeting.

When Callaway met with media members following the game, he made no mention of the since reported incident.

The New York Post reported that Van Wagenen neither confirmed nor denied the incident when reached by phone Saturday.

“We as a staff often meet with coaches and players throughout the course of the season,” Van Wagenen told the Post. “I am not going to give the specifics to any of those meetings.”

The Mets entered Saturday 39-49, 13 games out in the National League East, before beating the Phillies 6-5 on Saturday night.

Off the field, the team fired its pitching and bullpen coaches in mid-June, then a few days later had an incident in the clubhouse in which Callaway erupted at a reporter and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be physically restrained from going after the reporter.

The following day, Callaway was ordered to apologize to the media but was sent out a second time to do it because he didn’t actually apologize the first time for the initial outburst. Both Callaway and Vargas were also fined by the team. The same night, the Post reported that Van Wagenen called down to the dugout and ordered deGrom be removed from a game — a game which the Mets lost in 11 innings after the bullpen blew a 5-1 lead in the eighth.

—Field Level Media