Reports: Mets won't trade Syndergaard, could deal Wheeler

The New York Mets apparently have decided not to part with one starting pitcher but still could deal another before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Wednesday.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not be traded. With Syndergaard under contract with the Mets through 2021, they did not feel the need to trade him this season, he said.

The possibility of trading right-hander Zack Wheeler, who will be a free agent after the season, remains, however. The Mets have taken calls from at least nine teams, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported.

“They have a price. If met, he will be traded. There remains a decent chance of that,” Sherman tweeted about Wheeler.

The Houston Astros remain the team most frequently linked with Wheeler.

Syndergaard, 26, is 7-5 with a 4.10 ERA in 21 starts this season. He was dominant Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one unearned run and striking out 11 in 7 1/3 innings.

Wheeler, 29, is 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 20 starts.

