Wright to begin rehab assignment for Mets

Nearly one year since his last appearance in a professional game, New York Mets third baseman David Wright is set to play.

May 21, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets' David Wright looks on from the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets announced Saturday that the 35-year-old Wright will play Sunday in a rehab game with Class-A Advanced St. Lucie. He is expected to play five innings at third base for St. Lucie in Clearwater, Fla.

Wright last appeared in a minor league game on Aug. 27. 2017. He last major league game was May 27, 2016.

The seven-time All-Star has been sidelined by back, shoulder and neck issues related to the spinal stenosis he has suffered from for many years.

Wright was the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2001 and has been with the franchise since his debut in 2004. But since the start of the 2015 season, he has appeared in only 75 regular-season games — 38 that season and 37 in 2016.

He holds the record as the Mets’ all-time hits leader with 1,777, and he also leads in RBIs with 970 and runs scored with 949. Wright has 242 career homers, second behind Darryl Strawberry (252) in franchise history.

—Field Level Media