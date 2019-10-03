Mets ditch manager Callaway despite winning season

FILE PHOTO: Sep 21, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) reacts in the dugout prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Mets have parted ways with manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons.

The Mets announced the news on Thursday, following a season in which the team posted an 86-76 record and missed the playoffs.

“A decision like this is never easy, however, we believe it is in the best interest of the franchise at this time,” said general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.”

Callaway had a 163-161 record with the Mets, after going 77-85 in 2018.