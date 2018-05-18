No room at the infield: Yankees forced to spend night in Dulles airport

Team bonding is one thing. A sleepover at an airport is another.

May 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; The tarp covers the field at Nationals Park. The games between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals have been postponed until June 18, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees were forced to experience the latter as they spent almost 12 hours at Dulles (Va.) International Airport from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the delay was the result of several issues including a mechanical problem with the plane, storms in the area and aviation regulations that limit the amount of time a flight crew can work in a single shift.

The region’s hotels were near capacity, forcing the Yankees to stay in the airport until their flight departed for Kansas City around 9:30 a.m. It had been scheduled to take off at 10 p.m. the previous night.

“It was an unfortunate set of circumstances,” Cashman told reporters. “It was a perfect storm of a series of events that caused it.”

The Yankees were due to play 1 1/2 games Wednesday in Washington — the completion of a suspended game against the Nationals and a regularly scheduled game — but both were rained out.

On Thursday, the Yankees had a day off Thursday to recover from their travel travails. They will open a weekend series against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday night.

—Field Level Media